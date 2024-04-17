NCAA Softball: Beavers open up conference play with sweep of Lesley

LEXINGTON, MA – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team opened up North Atlantic Conference (NAC) with a doubleheader sweep on the road against Lesley University. The Beavers won a competitive, 5-3 ballgame in Saturday’s opener and scored 15 runs in the second inning en route to a 21-8 victory in game two.

Game One

Farmington jumped out quickly in the top of the first inning, scoring three runs on four hits. Jojo Daigneault (Canton, Conn.) started the rally with a single through the right side. Maddie Pike (Kennebunk, Maine) followed with a walk setting up first and second for cleanup hitter Christa Allen (Harrison, Maine). Allen ripped a double to deep center, scoring both Daigneault and Pike to stake the Beavers to an early 2-0 lead. After a Katie Morse (Dixfield, Maine) single and an Olivia Paradis (Saco, Maine) loaded the bases, Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) singled up the middle to score Allen as the Beavers took a 3-0 lead after a half inning.

In the circle, first-year Mack Bergen (Winnipeg, Manitoba) had things working. Bergen retired the first eight hitters that she saw, before Samantha Mecklenburg singled to right for the Lynx first hit of the ball game.

The Beavers were held scoreless in the second and third innings but scored a pair of important insurance runs in the top of the fourth. Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) led up the inning with a single and came around to score as the next batter, Abby Wrinn (Wolcott, Conn.) doubled down the line in left. Wrinn advanced to third on a wild pitch and came into score on an error to help the Beavers open up a 5-0 lead through three and a half.

The Lynx got to Bergen in the fourth, scoring a pair on Lauren Martine two-RBI single, scoring MJ Jones and Leah St. John, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Carleigh Schievink (Charlestown, Mass.) took over for Bergen in the bottom of the fifth, pitching the final three innings in relief to pick up the save. The Lynx scored one off of Schievink, a solo home run from Jones in the bottom of the sixth.

Schievink worked out of potential trouble in the bottom of the seventh to close out the victory. Martin led of the inning with a single bringing the tying run to the plate. Schievink got Mellanie Barth to strike out swinging and induced a Mecklenburg double play to end the game and seal the game one victory for Farmington.

The Beavers scattered seven hits by seven different hitters. Wrinn and Allen delivered doubles to lead the way for Farmington. Bergen picked up the victory, pitching four innings, giving up two earned on four hits and striking out three.

Jones and Martine each record a pair of hits to lead the Lynx offensively. Mecklenburg finished with the loss, pitching all seven innings, giving up five runs (four earned), and striking out seven.

Game Two

Game two of the doubleheader was an offensive onslaught for the Beavers. The Lynx jumped out the lead early however, scoring a pair in the bottom of the first inning. Isabella Moscoso led off the inning with a single and moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt from Mecklenburg. After a Jones walk and Kari Sorensen was hit by a pitch, the Lynx had the bases loaded with just one down. St. John followed with a SAC fly to score Moscoso and a well executed double steal allowed Jones to score to open up the 2-0 lead through one inning.

The Beavers had a historic second inning, sending 19 hitters to the place, recording 12 hits, and pushing across 15 runs to blow the game wide open. Grace Pratt (Rockland, Maine) opened the inning with a double and came around to score on an RBI single from Bella Miller (Lewiston, Maine). After a Paradis walk, Dow ripped a single to right, scoring Miller to knot the game up at two. Emily Collins (Moscow, Maine) drew a walk and Wrinn followed with a two-RBI double to chase Emma Hodgkins from the game. Madison Herbert took over for Hodgkins but had no better luck. Daigneault singled to score Collins and kept the line moving for Farmington. Two runs scored on an error that allowed Pike to move up to second.

The Beavers first 12 batters in the inning reached base. Miller’s second at bat of the inning scored two more, singling down the line in right. Paradis delivered an RBI single. Dow hit into a fielder’s choice for the first out of the inning. 11 runs scored before the Beavers first out of the inning.

Wrinn’s second at bat of the inning was an RBI single. Daigneault and Pike mashed back-to-back RBI doubles and Allen added an RBI single as the Beavers offense continued to pour it on. Mecklenburg took over in the circle and struck out Pratt to put an end to the monster inning.

The Lynx got one run back in the bottom half of the second on an RBI single from Mecklenburg.

The Beaver offense wasn’t done, scoring three more runs in the top of the third. Miller walked and came in to score on a wild pitch. Pike added a two-RBI single to open up an 18-3 lead.

Stephanie Morse (New Gloucester, Maine) and Taylor Truman (Monmouth, Maine) scored on an error and Daigneault added an RBI single in the top of the fourth as the Beavers offense kept rolling.

Despite the large deficit, Lesley didn’t quit. The Lynx scored four in the fourth inning, making it a 21-7 ball game. Sorensen recorded an RBI single and Sydney Cole ripped a bases clearing triple in the inning for the Lynx.

Mia Santilli added an RBI single in the fifth. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Farmington pounded out 17 hits in the game. Wrinn, Daigneault, and Miller all recorded three hits and three RBIs to lead the offense. Pike added a pair of hits and three RBIs of her own while Pratt also tallied two hits. Rita Benoit (Hallowell, Maine) picked up her second victory of the season, going all five innings, scattering ten hits and striking out six.

Sorensen and Cole each recorded a pair of hits to lead the Lynx.