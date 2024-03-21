NCAA Softball: Daigneault garners NAC Rookie of the Week

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington first-year Jojo Daigneault (Canton, Conn.) was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Rookie of the Week the conference office announced on Monday.

Daigneault played a huge role in pushing the Beavers to one of their best first weeks in program history, finishing their Myrtle Beach roadtrip at 6-2. In the eight games the Beavers played a week ago, Daigneault posted a .481 (13-27) batting average and a .517 on-base percentage.

Daigneault led the Beavers in hits (13) and RBIs (7) and was tied for second on the team in runs scored (9) last week. Daigneault also stole successfully in four-out-of-five opportunities.

Daigneault made her collegiate debut last Monday against Keystone, finishing the game having gone 3-3 with an RBI in the Beavers 4-3 victory to open up the season. Daigneault reached base safely in the first seven games of the season, finally going hitless in the Beavers final game of the trip against Mt. St. Vincent. Daigneault also recorded multi-hit games in five of those seven ball games and scored two runs in three of those as well.

In the eight games the Beavers played a week ago, Daigneault drove in a run in seven of those from the two-hole at the top of the Beavers lineup. Daigneault was also flawless in the field, making seven putouts on the seven chances she saw in center field.

Daigneault becomes just the fourth Beaver to be named the NAC Rookie of the Week in the last five seasons, joining her teammates Maddie Pike (Kennebunk, Maine), Christa Allen (Harrison, Maine), and Bailey Robbins.

Daigneault and the Beavers are back in action this weekend with a pair of doubleheaders on the road. Farmington takes on Lasell University on Saturday for a doubleheader set to begin at 12 p.m. Sunday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 12 p.m. against Regis College.