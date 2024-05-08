NCAA Softball: Pike received NAC Co-Player of the Week Honors

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington sophomore third baseman was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Co-Player of the Week the conference office announced earlier this afternoon.

The Beavers played just two games a week ago but Pike made her presence felt, helping push the Beavers to a pair of wins over Thomas College to lock up the number three seed in this week’s upcoming NAC playoffs.

The Player of the Week honors for Pike is the first of her career and is the first in for a UMF softball player since Kayleigh Oberg in 2018.

Pike went four-for-seven with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs in the Beavers sweep of the Terriers this past Saturday. Pike recorded an RBI double in the 1st inning in both ends of the doubleheader.

For the season, Pike has been on a tear as one of the leading hitters in the conference. Pike enters the playoffs having a multi-hit game in seven straight games. During that stretch, Pike is hitting .667 with six doubles, ten RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Pike has been a huge reason for the Beavers success this season. Pike and the Beavers return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season.