NCAA Softball: Softball stays hot, sweeps Eastern Nazarene

QUINCY, MA – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team continued their hot stretch, topping Eastern Nazarene College 9-6 and 10-2 in Sunday’s doubleheader. The Beavers finished the weekend 4-0, winning their first four North Atlantic Conference (NAC) contests of the season.

Game One

After a scoreless first inning, the Beavers put a crooked number on the board in the top of the second. Katie Morse (Dixfield, Maine) led off the inning with a double down the line in left. Grace Pratt (Rockland, Maine) followed with a single and stole second to give the Beavers two runners in scoring position. Olivia Paradis (Saco, Maine) drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out for Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine). Dow grounded out to short, allowing Morse to score. Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) followed with an RBI groundout of her own to help the Beavers jump out to a 2-0 lead.

The Lions quickly responded, scoring two of their own in the bottom half of the second. Cayley McCurdey and Abby Stansbury led off the inning with back-to-back singles to put Eastern Nazarene in business. Lizzie Derusha recorded an RBI groundout and Caoimhe Wernsing delivered an RBI single to knot the game up at two after two.

Farmington made the Lions pay for a pair of defensive miscues in the top of the fourth. Pratt and Paradis each reached base via error to start the inning. Mayo delivered a well executed squeeze bunt to score Pratt and help the Beavers reclaim a one-run lead.

After Mack Bergen’s (Winnipeg, Manitoba) shutdown inning in the bottom of the fourth, Farmington’s offense broke the game open in the fifth. Maddie Pike (Kennebunk, Maine) ripped a one-out single to start the rally. After Morse drew a walk, three consecutive singles from Pratt, Paradis, and Dow with two outs plated three runs to open up a 6-2 lead for the Beavers.

The Lions chased Bergen from the game in the bottom of the fifth as Danielle Maliszewski and Izabel Pozar led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Carleigh Schievink (Charlestown, Mass.) took over in the circle for Bergen and worked out of trouble, getting a fielder’s choice and a line drive double play to end the inning with no runs scored.

Farmington tacked on three more in the top of the sixth. Morse delivered her second double of the game, this time scoring two. Dow added another RBI single, pushing the lead up to 9-2.

Eastern Nazarene’s offense began to swing the bats in the bottom of the sixth. McCurdy led off the inning with a double and came across to score on a Faith Bonar double. Derusha came through with a two-RBI single and Pozar added an RBI single of her own to cut the Beavers’ lead to 9-6. Schievink limited the damage by getting Mackenzie Murray to strikeout to end the inning.

Bonar singled in the bottom of the seventh, but Schievink slammed the door shut with two strike outs in the seventh to pick up her third save of the season. Schievink crossed the 100 career strikeout mark in the sixth inning when she got Wernsing to strike out swinging.

Dow, Morse, Pratt, Pike all finished with two hits to lead the Beaver offensively. Dow drove in three, Pratt scored three times, and Morse scored twice and drove in two to help the Beavers to the game one victory.

Game Two

The Beavers came out of the gates swinging in game two, scoring seven runs in the top of the first to put the game away early. Abby Wrinn (Wolcott, Conn.) led off the game with a single and advanced to second on an error. Two passed balls allowed Wrinn to score. Jojo Daigneault (Canton, Conn.) walked and Pike and Pratt each singled to load the bases with one away. After Bella Miller (Lewiston, Maine) was retired on an infield fly rule, Paradis was hit by a pitch to force in the second run of the inning. With the bases still loaded, Dow unleashed a bomb to dead left, clearing the fence with ease for the grand slam and her first collegiate home run. Emily Collins (Moscow, Maine) followed with a walk, stole second, and came in to score on Wrinn’s second single of the inning.

Paradis tacked on an RBI double, scoring Miller, in the top of the second as Farmington opened up an 8-0 lead after an inning and a half.

An RBI double from Bonar in the bottom of the second got the Lions on the board. Bonar added her second RBI of the game in the bottom of the fourth, driving in Bailey Olaveson on a fielder’s choice.

Needing two runs in the fifth to qualify for the mercy rule, the Beavers got just that as Pike crushed a double to left, scoring Wrinn and Daigneault to make it a 10-2 game.

The Lions looked poised to extend the game with runners on second and third with just one away in the bottom of the fifth. But Mayo got Olaveson to line out and McCurdy to ground out to end the ballgame.

Farmington pounded out 11 hits in the game. Wrinn recorded a team-high three hits. Dow delivered the big blow and finished two-for-three with four RBIs and two runs scored. Pratt and Pike also recorded two hit games for the Beavers. Mayo went all five innings, scattering just six hits to pick up her second win of the season.