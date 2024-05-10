NCAA Track and Field: Vachon named NAC Field Athlete of the Year

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington junior Ben Vachon (Portland, Maine) has been named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Field Athlete of the Year for the 2024 outdoor season the conference office announced earlier this afternoon.

Vachon played an instrumental role in helping the University of Maine at Farmington place second overall at the NAC Championships a week ago. Vachon competed in an unprecedented 13 events at the NAC Championships after participating in the decathlon, the long jump, high jump, and triple jump. The decathlon was a grueling and high effort competition with five events on Saturday and five events on Sunday. The individual triple jump was on Saturday while the individual long jump and high jump were on Sunday.

In the decathlon, Vachon placed second overall in the entire event, amassing a total of 4,801 points, winning three different events. Vachon won the 100 meter dash, the long jump, and the high jump.

Vachon won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.45 seconds, the long jump with a jump measured at 6.50 meters, and the high jump with a 1.87 meter clearance. The 1.87 meter clearance in the high jump is .21 meters higher than any other athlete in the event.

He placed second overall in the 110 meter hurdles, just .02 seconds outside of first place. Vachon added a third place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 57.58 seconds. He also placed fourth overall in the shot put, discus, and the pole vault as part of the decathlon.

Outside of the decathlon, Vachon scored in the high jump, long jump, and the triple jump. Vachon, who was the reigning North Atlantic Conference Champion in the high jump, repeated as the conference champion after clearing the 1.82 meter bar. He placed fourth overall in the long jump after his best attempt was measured at 6.43 meters. In the triple jump, Vachon posted a seventh place finish after his furthest attempt was measured at 12.21 meters.

Vachon qualified for the New England Regional Championships in the long jump, high jump, and the decathlon. Overall at the NAC Championships, Vachon finished with five personal bests, a school record in high jump, and posted 25 total points.

The Field Athlete of the Year honor for Vachon is the second in as many years for the men’s track and field program as he joins senior Alixx Canwell (Chelsea, Maine) who won the award last season.