NCAA Track & Field: Thompson named NAC Rookie of the Week

WATERVILLE – First-year Charlie Thompson (Coventry, Vermont) has been named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Track and Field Athlete of the Week the conference office announced earlier today after his performance in the decathlon over the weekend at the Monks Invitational.

Thompson made UMF history, as he, Ben Vachon (Portland, Maine), and Thomas Gingras (Gardiner, Maine) became the first athletes in program history to compete in the decathlon.

After the ten events, Thompson placed 6th overall, amassing 4,525 points. Thompson placed third overall in the shot put and pole vault, and added a second placed finish in the discus and 1,500 meters. Thompson’s shot put was measured at 9.58 meters, crossed the 3.58 meter height in the pole vault, threw the discus 27.17 meters, and ran the 1,500 in 5:05.74.

Thompson also placed 10th in the 100 meters, ninth in the long jump, eighth in the high jump, seventh in the 400 meters, 10th in the 110 meter hurdles, and seventh in the javelin as part of the decathlon.

Thompson becomes the latest Beaver to win a NAC weekly award. He joins Alex Crews (Winslow, Maine) as recipients of the NAC Rookie of the Week. Alixx Canwell (Chelsea, Maine) has been named the NAC Field Athlete of the Week on two occasions so far this season. Luke Bliss was named the NAC Co-Athlete of the Week one week ago.