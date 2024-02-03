NCAA W. Basketball: Beavers fall on the road to Husson

BANGOR – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team was unable to get anything going offensively Friday evening, dropping the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) battle with Husson University, 46-27.

Both teams struggled from the field in the opening half. Farmington shot just 3-27 from the field for the first 20 minutes while the Eagles knocked down just 6-25 as Husson took a 15-8 lead heading into halftime.

Eagles center Bailey Donovan scored ten of the team’s 15 points in the opening half.

The Beavers’ struggles continued to start the 2nd half as Husson opened the 3rd quarter on a 12-2 run to open up a 17-point lead. Jaycie Stevens drilled her second three of the game to put an end to the Eagles run and bring the Beavers within 14 at 27-13.

After a Donovan layup and a three from Lauren Cook pushed the Eagles’ lead up to 20, Sarah Poli (Benton, Maine) hit a layup and a free throw to close out the quarter as the Beavers trailed 33-16 heading into the 4th quarter.

Husson kept rolling to open the 4th quarter, starting the quarter on an 11-2 run to extend their lead to 26 with 2:37 left to play.

Buckets from Jacqui Hamilton (Gorham, Maine), Grace Dwyer (Manchester, Maine), Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine), and Stevens in the final 2:18 of the game closed the game out for the Beavers on a positive note.

Stevens finished with a team-high eight points while Poli added seven points and 12 rebounds. As a team the Beavers shot just 18.9% (10-53) from the field, knocking down 16.7% (4-24) from beyond the arc for the ballgame.

Donovan scored a game-high 21 points while adding 13 boards to lead the way for the Eagles.

The Eagles improved to 13-9 on the season following the win. The Beavers dropped to 7-15 on the season with a 4-7 record in NAC East play.

UP NEXT

The Beavers have a crucial NAC contest on Tuesday evening against Thomas College. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. in Waterville.