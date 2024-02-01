NCAA W. Basketball: Beavers start slow in loss to Maine Maritime

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team struggled offensively in the 1st half of Tuesday evening’s North Atlantic Conference (NAC) contest against Maine Maritime academy. The Beavers were held to just ten points in the first 20 minutes and fell, 69-46 to the Mariners.

After Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) hit a layup to give the Beavers an early 2-0 lead, the Mariners closed the 1st half on an 18-2 run to take a 14-point lead into the 2nd quarter.

The Mariners run continued into the 2nd quarter as Maine Maritime scored the first six points of the 2nd quarter to open up a 24-4 lead. Jaycie Stevens (Pittston, Maine) drilled a three from the right wing after her defender went underneath a screen to put an end to the Beaver scoreless streak.

After a Dow layup cut the Beavers’ deficit to 17, a Maria Barela layup and an Erianna Moore three on back-to-back possessions gave the Mariners a 22-point lead.

After being held to just ten points in the opening half, the Beavers began to right the ship in the 3rd quarter. Ruby McMinis (Wells, Maine) drilled a three from the left corner on the opening possession of the quarter, cutting the deficit to 20.

Maine Maritime responded with a 9-0 run to extend their lead up to 29, leading by as much as 30 in the quarter.

Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) responded and took the offensive into her own hands. Mayo scored eight straight points for the Beavers including a pair of threes to help the Beaver pull within 19 heading into the 4th quarter.

Lyla Laney hit a three from the right win early in the 4th quarter to help Maine Maritime extend their lead to 22. The Mariners held onto a 20-plus point lead for the remainder of the game, going on to win their 14th game of the season.

After shooting 14.29% (4-28) in the opening half, the Beavers knocked down 33.3% (11-33) from the field in the 2nd half.

Dow and Mayo each tallied ten points to lead the Beavers offensively. Sarah Poli (Benton, Maine) grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Berala scored a game-high 14 points while adding four rebounds and three assists to lead the Mariners. Moore finished with 11 points and seven boards while Sydney Briscoe added nine points and nine rebounds.

Follow the loss the Beavers dropped to 7-14 with a 4-6 record in NAC East play.

UP NEXT

The Beavers return to action Friday evening when they hit the road to face Husson University in another NAC contest. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM.