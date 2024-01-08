NCAA W. Basketball: Beavers top Lynx to pick up 2nd conference victory of the season

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team put together an all around team effort on Saturday afternoon to take down visiting Lesley University, 80-42 in a North Atlantic Conference contest in Dearborn Gymnasium.

All 11 Beavers who played in the game today registered a made field goal. Sarah Poli (Benton, Maine) scored a game-high 15 points on an efficient 4-6 shooting from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line. Melissa Mayo (Bridgton, Maine) and Grace Dwyer (Manchester, Maine) each finished in double digits off the bench. Mayo picked up 11 points, hitting a pair of threes and snaring six boards. Dwyer added 10 points, knocking down a pair of threes while also adding five assists and four rebounds.

The Lynx played with just five players in the game, having no subs. But Lesley hung tough in the opening period, trailing by just four after the first ten minutes.

The Beavers broke the game open in the 2nd quarter, behind the efficient shooting of Poli. Poli scored nine points in the quarter and led the Beavers on a 22-4 run in the quarter and help the Beavers take a 20-point lead into halftime.

The opening minutes of the 2nd half were back and forth as the Lynx were able to stick around, trailing 40-21 with 5:30 left in the 3rd quarter. A converted and-one from Poli and back-to-back triples from Dwyer and Mayo sparked a quick 9-2 run for the Beavers to take a commanding 27-point lead and take a stranglehold on the momentum.

The Beavers continued to roll offensively in the 4th quarter. Emily Small (Cumberland, Maine) drilled three three-pointers in the quarter to carry the load on offense for the Beavers who led by 30 or more for a majority of the final quarter.

Alexandra Kerley and Saniyyah Phillips each recorded a double-double to lead the Lynx. Kerley finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds while Phillips added ten points and 10 boards.

