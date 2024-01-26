NCAA W. Basketball: Dow receives MWBCA honors for the second time this season

FARMINGTON – The Maine Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (MWBCA) released their weekly report earlier this week and first-year guard/forward Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) was named the association’s Rookie of the Week for the 2nd time this season after her impressive week.

Dow helped lead the Beavers to a pair of victories a week ago with wins on Monday at home against Plymouth State and Friday evening on the road against the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Against the Panthers on Monday, Dow stuffed the statsheet finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals in the Beavers 47-46 victory. Dow also registered the game-winning free throw in the closing seconds of the game to give the Beavers their 5th victory of the season.

Dow continued her brilliance on Friday and Saturday in a pair of North Atlantic Conference (NAC) road games against UMPI. On Friday, Dow finished with nine points and nine rebounds, just one point and one rebound shy of a double-double. The Beavers went on to win the game 53-48 to keep pace in the NAC standings.

On Saturday afternoon against UMPI, Dow continued her strong run keeping the Beavers in the game on both ends of the floor. She finished the game with 19 points, seven boards, and three steals. She shot 8-17 from the field in the ballgame. After the Beavers had fallen behind by nine in the 3rd quarter, Dow went on a run by herself, scoring or assisting on eight straight points to help pull Farmington back within three.

For the week, Dow averaged 15.3 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.67 steals. On the season, Dow leads the Beavers in scoring with 13.1 points per game and is 2nd on the team in rebounding, grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game.

Dow and the Beavers return to action on Friday evening against VTSU-Lyndon in another important NAC game. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM on Friday.