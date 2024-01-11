NCAA W. Basketball: Poli recognized as NAC Player of the Week

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington junior forward Sarah Poli (Benton, Maine) became the first women’s basketball player to be named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Player of the Week since McKenna Brodeur did so in December of 2019.

Poli had an impressive week, leading the Beavers to a 1-1 week with an important NAC victory at home on Saturday over Lesley University. The Beavers dropped a non-conference road contest against Norwich University on Thursday evening.

Poli was instrumental in the Beavers loss on Thursday evening, tallying 17 points and 10 boards to pick up her 3rd double-double of the season. In the 3rd quarter alone Poli scored 10 of the Beaver 13 points as the team went on a 13-2 run to bring the Beavers back within eleven.

On Saturday, in the Beavers 80-42 victory over Lesley, Poli scored an efficient 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line while also grabbing four rebounds. She finished the week having averaged 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting a respectable 50% from the field.

To this point this season, Poli is 2nd on the team, averaging 10.7 points per game while grabbing a team high 8.0 rebounds per game. Poli also leads the team with a 44.7% field goal percentage.

Poli and the Beavers return to action this evening when they host Husson University at 7:30 PM in a NAC contest.