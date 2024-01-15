NCAA W. Basketball: Slow start hurts Beavers in loss to SUNY Morrisville

FARMINGTON – Shooting struggles in the opening half of Saturday afternoon’s North Atlantic Conference (NAC) contest on the road against State University of New York at Morrisville cost the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team, falling to the Mustangs, 59-34.

The Beavers struggled to get anything going offensively in the opening half, making just 1-15 from the floor in the opening quarter and 3-27 from the field in the half as they went into halftime down 24-9. Morrisville struggled from the field as well, hitting just 8-33 from the field in the 1st half.

Offensively, the Beavers started to get going in the 3rd quarter, hitting 6-14 from the field. But as the Beavers started to get rolling offensively, so did Morrisville. The Mustangs shot 7-15 from the field in the 3rd quarter, knocking down four three-pointers to continue to extend their lead, and were up by 19 heading into the 4th quarter.

A MiKayla Rioux (Winslow, Maine) three-pointer in the opening minutes of the 4th quarter cut the Beavers’ deficit to 16, but that was as close as they would get.

The Beavers were led by first-year Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) who tallied eight points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in the defeat. Ruby McMinis added six points while Jaycie Stevens (Pittston, Maine) and Grace Dwyer (Manchester, Maine) each finished with five.

Anyssia Ingersoll finished with a game high 10 points while also adding six rebounds to pace Morrisville. Josely Medina and Abbie Platt finished with nine each while Anna Neufeld and Brooke Hammersley pitched in with seven apiece.

Following the loss the Beaver dropped to 4-10 on the season with a 2-3 record in NAC play. Morrisville improved to 5-12 with the win and 3-3 overall in conference.

UP NEXT

The Beavers return to action on Monday afternoon when they host Plymouth State at 4:00 p.m. in a non-conference battle.