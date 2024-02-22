NCAA W. Basketball: Stevens named NAC Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, Dow received NAC All-Conference Honors

WATERVILLE – University of Maine at Farmington senior Jaycie Stevens (Pittston, Maine) was named the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year, and first-year standout Jessica Dow (Saco, Maine) was named to the conference’s All-Conference 3rd Team, the NAC office announced earlier today.

On the court, Stevens spearheaded the Beavers’ defense, slowing the opponent’s ball handlers and disrupting the rhythm of the opposition’s offense at the point of attack. Stevens, a senior captain, also facilitated the offense for the Beavers as the team’s point guard. She played in 24 games this season, making 23 starts, and averaging 27.8 minutes per game.

Off the court, Stevens is an excellent student and is heavily involved in the greater UMF community. She has maintained a 3.98 GPA throughout her college career as a Health Promotion and Wellness major. Stevens is the president of the UMF Health Club and was also named the UMF Community Health Education (recently renamed to Health Promotion and Wellness) Student of the year in 2023. She is also a member of the Eta Sigma Gamma honor society, a health education-based society with the goal “to promote the Health Education discipline by elevating the standards, ideals, competence, and ethics of students enrolled in professional preparation programs that subscribe to and align with the national Health Education Competencies.”

Additionally, Stevens has been a member of the UMF Free the T Project since 2021, a campus-wide, student-led initiative that aims to provide free tampons to UMF students. Stevens is currently an intern at the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the Chronic Disease Division.

Dow had a fantastic rookie season for the Beavers. She appeared in 21 games, making 19 starts. Dow was named the NAC Rookie of the Week four times and led the team, averaging 13.9 points per game. She topped 20 or more points on six occasions and reached double-digits in 13 of the 21 games she appeared in. She also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.67 assists, and 2.10 steals per game. Dow shot a modest 42.2% for the season.

Dow scored a season-high 27 points against Nichols on November 17. She shot 10-15 from the floor while also adding 11 rebounds and eight assists to finish just two assists shy of a triple-double. Dow just missed a triple-double again on December 8th against Lesley, totaling 15 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, and a season-high nine assists.

Dow finished her season scoring 20 or more points in three out of four games. She scored 21 points against Lyndon on January 26, shooting a perfect 8-8 from the field. Dow finished her season on a high note against the University of Maine at Augusta after missing two games due to injury. She scored 22 points on 8-15 shooting while also grabbing five rebounds and three steals.

Senior Maddy White (Waldoboro, Maine) was named to the NAC All-Sportsmanship team. White appeared in 21 games, making 18 starts.