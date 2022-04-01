New England College rallies past UMF women’s lacrosse

HENNIKER, New Hampshire – A six-goal run in the second quarter gave New England College a lead that proved insurmountable for the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team, and the Beavers dropped a 14-7 decision to the Pilgrims on Wednesday night at Don Melander Field.

Azure Illiano and Kaya Backman paced the Beavers with two goals each, all in the first quarter, while Kristina Moody, Abby Trefsger, and Jade Petrie netted one goal apiece. UMaine-Farmington (1-5) ended the opening frame with a 5-3 lead, with Petrie adding the fifth Beaver goal of the period.

NEC’s Lauren Rich scored 13 seconds into the second quarter and the Pilgrims added five more goals during their run, until Trefsger’s score with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter snapped the New England College surge.

UMaine-Farmington (1-5) trailed 10-6 at the halftime break, and New England College tacked on two more goals in the third quarter and two in the fourth before Moody capped the scoring with 9:12 showing on the game clock.

Rich led New England College with six goals, while Haley Barnacz and Nathalie Antigua each had three goals.

Maddy Ten Kate charted 12 saves in the UMaine-Farmington goal, one off her season high, while Carleigh Knotts logged 11 saves for New England College.

UMaine-Farmington women’s lacrosse continues its North Atlantic Conference slate this Saturday, April 2, when it travels to Castine, Maine, to face Maine Maritime Academy. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m.