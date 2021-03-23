Rangeley Curling Bonspiel results

RANGLEY – Team Orange Crush is the champion of the 6th annual Rangeley Curling Club bonspiel, held on Haley Pond, March 7, 2021. Skipped by Peter Christensen, the four-person winning team included Jen Atwood, Doug Dunlap, and Jake Simonds. Orange Crush came back to defeat a tenacious Team Stonehenge in the final match 4-1 after an earlier loss to them in the double elimination format. Brent Quimby skipped for runners-up Stonehenge, joined by team members Nick Leadley, Carol Nale, and Keith Webber.

The two other teams in the competition were Team Alpine, defending champions from 2020; and the perennially strong Team Zap, which missed advancing in the bonspiel by a sudden-death playoff win by Team Orange when the match was tied at the end of regulation play.

Teams competed for the Chris Devine Trophy, named for the late Chris Devine who organized curling in the Rangeley area in 2016. He made curling stones out of stainless steel bowls filled with cement, which the club used during the first two seasons. Generous donations from Rangeley area businesses and individuals in 2018 enabled the club to purchase regular granite stones, in use ever since.

The Rangeley Curling Club welcomes newcomers to instructional and “pick-up” game gatherings on Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m., and Sundays at 1:00 p.m., in the 2022 season. The RLCC is the only curling club in the state that regularly curls outside on natural ice. The curling sheet is located on Haley Pond behind the Ecopelagicon gift shop.