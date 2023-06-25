Rangeley Health and Wellness Annual 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Run

RANGELEY – Rangeley Health and Wellness’s Annual Stars and Stripes 5K Run/Walk and Family Fun Run will take place on July 4 at 9 a.m. The race will start and finish at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce building on Main Street in the center of the town.

The course includes both paved surfaces and trail running and will take participants through beautiful downtown Rangeley. The scenic 5K route is challenging enough for serious runners yet can be navigated by all age groups and athletic levels. Strollers are not safe for the 5K but encouraged for the Family Fun Run. Leashed pets are welcome.

Awards for first female and male 5K finishers will be presented, and first child (under 10) finisher will be awarded. Patriotic themed outfits are encouraged!

All proceeds benefit support services provided by Rangeley Health and Wellness including children’s and senior wellness programs, physical rehabilitation, and behavioral health services.

Race registration is through RUNSIGNUP.com. Event sponsorship opportunities are available. Please call 207-864-4397 ext. 6 for more information.