Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce presents 30th Annual Golf Classic Tournament, August 16

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the highly anticipated 30th Annual Golf Classic Tournament, set to take place on Wednesday, August 16th. Golf enthusiasts from near and far are invited to join us for a day filled with excitement, friendly competition, and picturesque landscapes.

This year’s Golf Classic Tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience, as participants will gather at Mingo Springs Golf Club, renowned for its stunning natural surroundings. With shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., players will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and enjoy a fantastic day of golf.

“Over the past three decades, the Rangeley Lakes Golf Classic Tournament has become an iconic event that brings together golf enthusiasts, community members, and local businesses,” said Amanda Christian, Executive Director of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and continue the tradition of fostering camaraderie and supporting our local economy.”

The tournament will follow a four-player scramble format, ensuring that both experienced golfers and newcomers can participate and enjoy the game. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses interested in showcasing their support for the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and gaining visibility among a diverse audience. From tee and hole sponsorships to custom promotional packages, the tournament offers various ways for organizations to connect with the community and make a lasting impact.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s 30th Annual Golf Classic Tournament. Join us on Wednesday, August 16th, at the Rangeley Lakes Golf Club for an extraordinary day of golf, networking, and celebration. Register your team today and prepare for an experience that combines thrilling competition with the beauty of Rangeley’s scenic landscape.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register your team, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at (207) 864-5571 or visit www.rangeleymaine.com

About the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce: The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the quality of life in the Rangeley Lakes region. Through events, initiatives, and collaborative efforts, the Chamber strives to create an inviting community that celebrates the area’s natural beauty and fosters economic growth.