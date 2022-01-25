Rangeley Lakes Regional School going for the gold in the 5th Annual WinterKids Winter Games

RANGELEY – Students from Rangeley Lakes Regional School are participating in the WinterKids Winter Games for four weeks beginning January 17, 2022. Students compete in a series of outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges designed to help them be active in the winter and learn healthy habits. Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, healthy eating and active living organizations in their community, and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events. This year’s WinterKids Winter Games theme is Winter Olympic Games.

Schools applied for entry into the Winter Games, in hopes of earning the top prize – $10,000! All elementary schools in Maine’s sixteen counties were eligible to participate. This year, 22 schools reaching 3805 children and over 900 teachers and staff, will be competing. Rangeley Lakes Regional School is the school chosen for Franklin County schools for 2022. Schools competing in the WinterKids Winter Games receive a toolkit full of resources and incentives to help students earn points, including the brand-new WinterKids Learn Outside Guide- an easy-to-use resource to help kids move, learn, and explore outdoors while meeting education standards.

“We were thrilled to be selected to participate in the WinterKids Winter Games,” wrote Lindsay Richards, the health and physical education teacher at RLRS. “This is an exciting opportunity to showcase healthy behaviors with our students, and to work toward earning prizes for our school! We have a series of activities planned this month, including an opening ceremony to kick off the event on Friday, January 14th.”

Schools participating in the WinterKids Winter Games accrue points for cash prize awards: $10,000 – Gold Medal School, $7,5000 – Silver Medal School, and $5,000 – Bronze Medal School. The remaining19 schools will also receive cash awards based on their place at the end of the competition. A total of $50,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded by WinterKids this year.

For more information about Rangeley Lakes Regional School involvement in the WinterKids Winter Games, please contact Lindsay Richards at 207-864-3311 ext. 107 or email at lrichards22@rangeleyschool.org. For a complete list of participating schools or questions regarding the WinterKids Winter Games, please visit www.winterkids.org.