Register now for 17th annual golf tournament

TURNER – Registration is now open for the 17th annual Golf Tournament!

On Monday, June 17 a golf tournament will be held at the Turner Highlands, located at 10 Highland Ave, Turner. The event will feature golf prizes, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and a banquet lunch. The proceeds will go towards four $1000 scholarships to Spruce Mountain High School seniors furthering their education and one $1000 scholarship to an Adult Ed graduate.

Prizes will be awarded for the first and second places, as well as other fun categories including the closest to the pin and the longest drive.

Visit this website to register a full team or one-person team.

Please contact the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce with any questions or concerns.