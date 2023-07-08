Registrations open for 5K and Kids Mile races to benefit Mt. Blue Cross Country teams

FARMINGTON – The Spandits 5K Trail race and Kids 1-miler will be held on Friday, July 28, on the Mt. Blue High School XC course across from the Mt. Blue High School at 128 Seamon Road in Farmington. All proceeds go towards the MB Cross Country teams.

Pre-registration is open now through Friday, July 21, and on the day of the ray starting at 4:30 p.m. The one mile race begins at 6 p.m. and the 5K at 6:30 p.m. The first 75 registrants in the 5K and the top finishers in each age category of the Kids Mile race will win t-shirts. Race participants will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle following the awards ceremony.

This event is sponsored by: Hight Chevrolet, Franklin Savings Bank, E.L. Vining and Sons, United Insurance, Allied Physical Therapy, Serenity Holistic Massage, Spandits, The Awards Shoppe and Andy’s Silkscreen.

Registration Fee: 1-Mile – $8.00, 5K – $20.00

Questions? Contact Kelley at (207) 860-0306, coachcullenberg@mtbluersd.org

Register online at form.jotform.com/51745412000137