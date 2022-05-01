Sargent ties single-season doubles record as baseball falls to Husson in NAC twinbill

BANGOR – University of Maine at Farmington sophomore Ryan Sargent recorded a pair of doubles to tie the program’s single-season doubles record in the Beavers’ doubleheader sweep at the hands of Husson University, Saturday afternoon at the Dr. John Winkin Complex.

UMF (8-23, 6-8 NAC East) fell to Husson, 11-2, in the day’s first game and dropped game two, 13-3.

The Beavers struck first with a single run in the top of the first inning as Will Cauchon singled into center to score Hunter LaBossiere, however, the Eagles responded with three runs in the bottom of the second and third innings and led 6-2 after three complete.

Husson (19-16, 11-1 NAC East) tacked on one run in the fourth courtesy Jackson Curtis’ home run to left field. A four-run uprising in the fifth, keyed by Ty Knowlton’s two-run triple to right-center, capped the scoring.

Four players each recorded a hit, including a double by Sargent in the third.

Husson posted its 11 runs on 14 hits, led by Tanner Evans with a 4-for-4 outing at the plate with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Austin Snow charted three RBIs in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

UMF got on the scoreboard first again in game two with two runs in the top of the first, including Sargent’s double down the right-field line that pushed Danny Terhune across. The double, Sargent’s 10th of the season, tied UMF’s single-season record.

The Eagles responded with a pair of runs in the second, tying the game at 2-2, and went on to add a single run in the third and six runs in the fourth. Husson tacked on an insurance run in the sixth, and put up three more runs in the eighth.

Sargent belted a solo home run in the ninth inning, his seventh round-tripper of the year, and giving him 30 runs batted in for the season – the most RBIs by a UMF player in over 20 years.

Sargent finished game two 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs and two runs batted in. Cauchon also had a pair of hits in game two.

Knowlton paced the Eagles with three hits, while Evans went 2-for-2 with three runs and four RBIs. With the two victories, Husson extended its winning streak to 10 consecutive games, all against North Atlantic Conference opponents.

UMF baseball concludes its 2022 regular season on Sunday, May 1, with a second doubleheader against Husson University. First pitch of game one at the Dr. John Winkin Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m.