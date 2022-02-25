Sheridan tabbed as interim head women’s lacrosse coach

FARMINGTON – Tom Sheridan, a veteran coach at the collegiate, high school, and club levels, has been named the University of Maine at Farmington’s interim head women’s lacrosse coach for the 2022 season.

This will be Sheridan’s second stint at UMF after previously serving as the Beavers’ head men’s lacrosse coach in 2013-14.

“We are excited to welcome Tom back to the University of Maine at Farmington as our women’s lacrosse coach, given both his knowledge of the sport and his strong familiarity with UMaine-Farmington athletics from his previous experience as our head men’s lacrosse coach” said Jamie Beaudoin, UMaine-Farmington’s interim director of athletics.

“He is an excellent technical and strategic instructor in the sport, he is passionate about the growth of lacrosse, and he is an advocate for our student athletes’ continued development and growth. Coach Sheridan and the team are looking forward to the start of their 2022 season, and beginning their pursuit of the North Atlantic Conference championship,” said Beaudoin.

At the collegiate level, Sheridan most recently served as the head men’s lacrosse coach at Thomas College from 2004 to 2010, and again from 2014 to 2016. He has continued to work on the Thomas staff since 2019 in a volunteer coaching capacity. Sheridan was named the North Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Coach of the Year in 2008, after coaching the Terriers to a 7-6 overall record, 4-3 in the NAC, and mentoring 2008 NAC Player of the Year Mike Ross and 2008 NAC Rookie of the Year Josh Collelo.

Sheridan also served as an assistant coach for the Thomas College women’s lacrosse program in 2016.

A long-time faculty member at Messalonskee High School since 1998, Sheridan has coached the Eagles’ varsity boys’ lacrosse team since 1995. During that time, he has led Messalonskee to four Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships, and to four Eastern Maine Class A championship game appearances. Sheridan is a five-time Waterville Morning Sentinel’s boys’ lacrosse Coach of the Year, most recently earning the accolade in 2016.

Sheridan has also coached the Messalonskee varsity boys’ soccer program since 2007, and has led the Eagles’ varsity boys and girls swimming programs from 2005-15 and 2019-21.

Within the community, Sheridan has coached within the Central Maine Lacrosse club program and was the founder and head coach of the Maine Laker lacrosse club.

“I want to extend my thanks to Jamie Beaudoin and the members of the search committee for this opportunity to lead the UMaine-Farmington women’s lacrosse program,” said Sheridan. “I’m looking forward to working with the athletes and seeing how we grow as a team and earn success on the field and in the classroom this season.”

Sheridan graduated from the University of Maine in 1996 with a degree in physical education and health education, and received his Master’s degree in kinesiology from UMaine in 2004. He went on to receive his Master of Education in physical education from Canisius College in 2019, and he is currently pursuing coursework in educational leadership at Thomas College.

UMaine-Farmington women’s lacrosse opens its 2022 season on Saturday, March 5, when it travels to Plymouth, N.H., to face Plymouth State. The Beavers will make their home debut on Saturday, April 16, when they host Thomas College at Leib Field. UMaine-Farmington went 2-2 during the COVID-curtailed 2021 season, and posted an 8-9 record, 3-2 NAC, during the program’s most recent non-COVID impacted campaign in 2019.

Sheridan lives in Winslow. He and his wife, Ellie, have four children: Mallory, Audrey, Drew, and Hazel.