Sign up now: 10th Annual Fly Casting Clinic Sept. 10

PHILLIPS – Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps & Campground in Phillips will be holding its 10th Annual Fly Casting Clinic on Sept. 10. Class begins at 8:30 a.m. and Ends 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. coaching Tenkara and traditional fly fishing.

Begin with Gear & Tackle Review, Learn the Basics of Knot Tying, Fly Preference, Simple Entomology, the Skill of Catch & Release & Fishing Ethics. Then Move To The Field For

Coaching in Dry Casting. Then Off to Our Private Stocked Pond to Practice Casting

Under the Guidance of professional fly fishing instructors: Dan Pierce II, Maine Guide and Ambassador to Tenkara USA and Derick Hemingway, Maine Guide, prop. of Cold Stream Outfitters

Prepayment of $79 pp. non refundable deposit. This is a rain or shine clinic. Includes instruction, hot hog lunch & equipment.

Contact info: Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps & Campground, P.O. Box 103, 35 Fox Carlton Pond Road, Phillips, Maine 04966. Email: Jon.pound1947@gmail.com ~ 207-639-2538; Website: www.foxcarltonpond.com

