Simpson, Morton win Dartmouth Race at Titcomb Mt.

WEST FARMINGTON – It was a beautiful day for the historic Dartmouth Race, a race held at Titcomb Mountain since 1952. Generations were present to watch, many re-living the days when they participated in this race for Farmington Ski Club members age 12 and under. This year’s race had approximately 50 racers, with several of the youngest being three years old. The two-run race was held on the challenging Otter Slide.

Scout Simpson won the girls Dartmouth trophy, having the girls’ fastest combined time, with Finn Morton the winner of the boys. Scout Simpson is the fourth generation of many Simpsons to ski at Titcomb, and Finn Morton is a generational winner as well.

For the first time in the race history, both winners also received a season’s pass to Titcomb for next year. This is with thanks to the Gopsill family, who will provide this to the Dartmouth winners every year, in memory of Carole and Tom Gopsill.

We also want to thank all who participated and helped with the race.

The top three places in each age group are as follows:

Girls 11 & 12: 1st Brooklyn Forbes

Boys 11 & 12: 1st Finn Morton, 2nd Chaise Pratt, 3rd Landon Morse

Girls 9 & 10: 1st Scout Simpson, 2nd Arianna Morse, 3rd Ryle Norton

Boys 9 & 10: 1st Koa Dumont, 2nd Benjamin Hardy, 3rd Williams Strickland

Girls 7 & 8: 1st Stella Haynes, 2nd Claire Parlin, 3rd Poppy Davis

Boys 7 & 8: 1st Ryland Dumont, 2nd Hunter Pickerall, 3rd Cohen Mitchell

Girls 6 and under: 1st Evelyn Clark, 2nd Ana Michelitch, 3rd Annika Bjorn

Boys 6 and under: 1st Chandler Clark, 2nd Alexander Christie, 3rd Tom Carey