Softball makes home debut versus Salem State

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team was unable to pick up a win in its 2022 home debut against Salem State University, falling in both games to the Vikings, 10-2, and 6-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Prescott Field.

Salem State (4-14) put four runs on the scoreboard in the first inning, and added two more runs in both the second and third innings on its way to an early lead over UMaine-Farmington.

The Beavers responded with two runs in the bottom half of the first when Christa Allen singled into left field, scoring Kiley Merritt and Leah Stevens.

UMaine-Farmington (1-13) got runners into scoring position in the second, third, and fifth innings, but was unable to add to its run total. The Beavers stranded eight base runners during game one of the twinbill.

Merritt finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate, while Stevens and Allen each had a pair of hits.

In game two, both the Vikings and Beavers scored two runs in the first inning off home runs. Mackenzie DeSantis hit a two-run home run to left field, with Allen answering in the home half of the inning with a two-run shot to left-center that also scored Merritt. Merritt reached on a double earlier in the frame.

Allen’s round-tripper was her first collegiate home run.

Salem State went on to add a single run in the third and then three more in the fourth inning, two of which were unearned.

Chelsea Davis had a 2-for-2 performance at the plate for the Beavers in game two.

UMF softball returns to action on Saturday, April 9, when it travels to Waterville, Maine, to face Thomas College. Game time is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.