Students versus Staff fundraiser basketball game at Mt. Blue

FARMINGTON – Mt. Blue students have challenged the Mt. Blue Campus staff to a basketball game fundraiser to benefit the Class of 2025 on Thursday, March 2. Purchase rubber duckies for the half-time duck throw to win a prize as well as having your name entered into a chance for a half-court shot.

Snacks and food will be available. Class representatives will be collecting donations at the door.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6 p.m.

For more information contact Jake Turner, Class of 2025 advisor, at jturner@mtbluersd.org