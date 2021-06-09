Sugarloaf to host 2022 Enduro World Series

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Enduro World Series announced today that Sugarloaf will be one of two American stops on its 2022 tour, on August 20-21, 2022. The event will be one of 11 EWS races spanning the globe, including stops in Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Slovenia, Canada, and more.

The Enduro World Series is the highest level of enduro mountain bike racing on the planet, featuring the most physically and technically challenging trails in the world. The 2022 series will mark the first time in the event’s history that it will feature back to back stops in the United States. Burke Mountain in Vermont will host an EWS event on August 13-14, 2022.

Enduro racing is a physically demanding type of mountain bike racing featuring timed downhill stages, and mandatory, untimed uphill stages. Enduro combines the technical skills required of downhill racing with the physical fitness required of cross-country racing.

Sugarloaf will work over the coming year to develop the EWS race course, with the guidance of former Olympic mountain bike racer Adam Craig, who was recently hired to lead mountain bike initiatives at Sugarloaf.

Riders competing in the EWS must earn their spot by competing in official qualifying events, including the Maxxis Eastern States Cup Box Showdown, which Sugarloaf will host on September 12, 2021.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome the Enduro World Series to Sugarloaf in 2022,” Sugarloaf General Manager Karl Strand said. “Carrabassett Valley is home to the best mountain biking in the state of Maine, and we’re looking forward to showing it off to the best riders on the planet.”

In February of 2020 Sugarloaf announced plans for a new downhill mountain bike park as part of its Sugarloaf 2030 Development Plan. Designing and planning for the park are currently underway, with construction expected to begin in summer 2022.