Town of Jay to receive federal funding for upgrades to Maine recreation facilities

Washington, D.C. – This week, U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced that the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has received $1,077,257 to support four projects across Maine. Each of the projects will use the funding to repair, renovate, or improve existing recreational facilities. This funding was awarded through the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program.

The Town of Jay will receive $206,624 to demolish existing, obsolete tennis courts and construct three new, ADA-compliant courts in their place. According to the press release, Jay also will install new LED lighting and ADA-compliant walkways leading to the courts.

“Increasing access to outdoor recreational opportunities helps people stay active and healthy, and it benefits the entire region,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This investment through the Land and Water Conservation Fund will repair and upgrade existing facilities for tennis, basketball, football, and baseball as well as other community resources that will be used by current residents as well as by future generations.”

In addition, the Town of Cherryfield received $40,000 to renovate existing town-owned tennis and basketball courts. The parking area will be updated with gravel, barriers, and a handicap accessible ramp. The project also includes installing raised vegetable beds for a community garden as well as a picnic area.

Skowhegan received $330,633 to upgrade infrastructure at an existing football field complex, install new dugouts at the Carl Wright Baseball Complex, and increase ADA accessibility at the Skowhegan Recreation Complex.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands received $500,000 to make improvements to Recreation Hall, an existing building at the Lake George Regional Park in Canaan. The updates include roof and flooring renovations, general maintenance, safety feature installations, and increased ADA access. A new road with tiered parking and handicap spaces will also be installed.