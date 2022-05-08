Track and field wraps up competition at New England D-III Outdoor meet

WILLIAMSTOWN, Massachusetts – Four University of Maine at Farmington track and field athletes competed at the New England Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships, held Friday and Saturday at Williams College.

Alixx Canwell had the best showing among the UMF contingent, placing 10th overall in the hammer throw. Canwell had a throw of 46.47m (152-5) on his third and final attempt, setting a new personal best mark.

Covy Dufort finished 13th overall in the 3000m steeplechase, recording a time of 10:07.72.

In the 110m hurdles, Henry Scheff finished sixth in his preliminary heat with a time of 15.89 seconds and placed 19th overall.

Finally, Carrie Burr competed in the women’s heptathlon and finished 10th with 2,794 points.

UMF’s four qualifiers to the New England Division III Outdoor meet, coupled with the seven qualifiers to the New England Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships back in late February, bring to 11 the number of qualifiers to the New England regional championships in 2021-22. That figure matches the total number of New England Division III qualifiers prior to this season since the start of the UMF track and field program in 2016.