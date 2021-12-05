Twin wins: UMF basketball vs NVU-Lyndon

Women’s hoops opens NAC slate with victory over NVU-Lyndon

FARMINGTON – A 15-2 run to open the third quarter turned a two-possession game into a lop-sided win as the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team rallied to a 72-62 win over Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, in a North Atlantic Conference game on Saturday at Dearborn Gym.

UMF (6-2, 1-0 NAC) eked out a five-point lead at halftime, 35-30, after a pair of Page Brown layups to end the second quarter. A Jaycie Stevens three-pointer at the 3:47 mark gave the Beavers a 28-26 advantage, and the Beavers remained in the lead with a Tia Day foul shot and a layup from Molly Folsom.

The third quarter opened with quick buckets from Brown, McKenna Brodeur, and Alex Bessey, as the Beavers raced out to a 50-32 lead. UMF outscored Northern Vermont-Lyndon, 22-9, in the third quarter, during which Brown notched nine of her game-high 24 points. The Beavers held a 57-39 lead over the Hornets after 30 minutes of play.

The Hornets closed the gap in the fourth quarter but were unable to overcome the 18-point deficit.

Brodeur charted 18 points and six rebounds for the Beavers with four assists, while Bessey finished with 16 points, six boards, four assists, and five steals. Folsom also dished out four assists to go with her four points off the bench.

Northern Vermont-Lyndon (3-2, 0-1 NAC) had three players break double figures, led by Lea Crompton with 18 points. Sage Smith tallied 17 points, while Riann Fortin chipped in with 12 points.

UMF shot 47.5 percent (28-of-59) from the field while holding Northern Vermont-Lyndon to just 42.1 percent (24-of-57) from the floor. The Beavers forced the Hornets into committing 22 turnovers, leading to 29 UMF points.

UMF returns home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when the Beavers host No. 9-ranked Bowdoin College in a non-conference tilt. Game time at Dearborn Gym is slated for 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball romps past Northern Vermont-Lyndon, 129-76

FARMINGTON – With 4:43 remaining in the first half, Northern Vermont-Lyndon’s Max Milton connected on a jumper to give his Hornets a 40-39 lead in what had been, up until that point, a relatively nip-and-tuck affair.

When the contest reached halftime, the situation on the scoreboard was much different.

The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball went on a 19-0 romp to end the first half and carried that momentum through the entire second on its way to a 129-76 victory over NVU-Lyndon on Saturday afternoon at Dearborn Gym.

The Beavers’ 129 points is the most by UMF since a 135-91 win over UMaine-Augusta during the 1991-92 season, and the 10th-most by an NCAA Division III team this season.

Eight steals by UMF and 8-of-11 shooting from the field fueled the Beavers’ late first-half surge, jump started by a Zach Maturo three-pointer. Zach Brown, Terion Moss, and Drew Storey each tallied four points during the UMF run, which allowed the Beavers to take a 58-40 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was all UMF, with the Beavers steadily pulling away from the Hornets over the course of the stanza.

A total of eight UMF players cracked double-digits in scoring, including all five starters. Brown led the Beavers with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Moss and Kyle Donlin each finished with 14 points while Jack Kane logged 13 points.

Will Harriman came off the bench to add 12 points, while Maturo and Nathan Poulin chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively.

Northern Vermont-Lyndon’s Antonio Carlisle led the Hornets with 24 points on an 11-of-16 effort from the floor. Milton added 12 points off the bench to round out the Hornets’ list of double-digit scorers.

Zach Falkenburg, who came into Saturday’s game averaging 19.5 points per game for the Hornets, was held to just nine points.

The Beavers shot 57.3 percent with a season-high 51 field goals, and equaled their season-high from beyond the arc with 14 three-point field goals. NVU-Lyndon shot what would ordinarily be an impressive 49.3 percent (33-of-67) from the floor – the best any team has shot against UMF this season in terms either of field goal percentage or field goals made.

UMF closes out the semester with a pair of road games before the winter break. The Beavers will travel to Waterville on Wednesday night to face Colby College, before heading to Castine on Saturday to battle Maine Maritime.