UMaine-Farmington basketball teams cancel upcoming NAC doubleheaders

FARMINGTON – Due to COVID-19 concerns, the University of Maine at Farmington men’s and women’s basketball teams have canceled or postponed a number of upcoming games.

UMaine-Farmington’s road basketball doubleheaders at Cazenovia College on Friday, January 7 and SUNY Polytechnic on Saturday, Jan. 8 have both been canceled.

The Beavers’ doubleheader at Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Tuesday, Jan. 11 will not be played, and may be rescheduled for later this season.

For more information about UMaine-Farmington Athletics, please visit us online at www.goUMFbeavers.com, and follow us on Twitter @UMFathletics, Facebook UMFathletics, and Instagram umfathletics.