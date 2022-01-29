UMaine-Farmington sports news, Men’s and women’s basketball recaps

FARMINGTON –

Men’s basketball triumphs over Thomas

The University of Maine at Farmington men’s basketball team overcame an early 8-0 deficit and rallied for a 72-67 triumph over visiting Thomas College, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division matchup on Tuesday night at Dearborn Gym.

UMaine-Farmington improved to 7-5 overall, 3-2 in the NAC East, with the victory, putting the Beavers back in the win column after three straight losses.

Jack Kane paced the Beavers with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Terion Moss, playing his first game since December 12, 2021, finished with 13 points and six assists, while Drew Storey tallied 11 points.

Dylan Griffin hauled down 10 rebounds to go with his four points.

Demetrius Webster led three Terriers in double digits with 19 points, while Trevor Reed and Lokiron Anda chipped in with 12 and 10 points for Thomas (4-8, 1-4 NAC East Division).

After a first half that saw seven lead changes and six ties, all after the 15:00 mark, UMaine-Farmington closed out the half with seven straight points and took a 37-30 lead into the halftime break.

Thomas closed the gap in the second half with two more lead changes. The Beavers and the Terriers were tied as late as late as the 3:55 mark of the second half, 57-57, when a layup and three-pointer from Moss put UMF back in front, 62-57.

The Terriers clawed their back to within two points twice in the final minute, but the Beavers went 8-of-10 at the free-throw line during that span to ice the win. Silas Mohlar was 6-of-6 at the stripe in the final minute of play.

UMaine-Farmington continues NAC East Division play with a pair of home games this weekend, as the Beavers host UMaine-Presque Isle on Friday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 1:00 p.m.

Women’s basketball stops Thomas in lopsided victory

A 7-0 run early in the first half set the tone for the evening as the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team rolled to a 70-52 win over Thomas College, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division clash on Tuesday evening at Dearborn Gym.

Page Brown and Tia Day each netted 15 points to lead the Beavers, who improved to 7-6 overall, 2-3 in the NAC’s East Division.

Bea Stafford came off the bench to add 11 points while grabbing five rebounds. Alex Bessey tallied seven points with four assists and four steals in the victory.

After leading by eight points, 20-12, after the opening quarter, the Beavers stretched their lead in the second stanza and held a 39-22 advantage at halftime. UMaine-Farmington outscored Thomas 11-2 over the final six minutes of the second quarter, including four points by Stafford.

UMaine-Farmington continued to widen its advantage in the third quarter, including a 5-0 run to open the frame, and led 61-38 after 30 minutes of play. Thomas was unable to make a serious dent in the Beavers’ lead in the final quarter.

Four Thomas players posted double-digit scoring totals, led by Anna Piirainen with 14 points. UMaine-Farmington connected on 43.1 percent (25-of-58) of its shots, including seven three-pointers, while holding Thomas to just 29.0 percent (18-of-62) shooting from the floor.

UMaine-Farmington continues NAC East Division play with a pair of home games this weekend, as the Beavers host UMaine-Presque Isle on Friday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 29 3:00 p.m.