UMaine-Farmington Sports News: Men’s Basketball Terion Moss named NAC NBB player of the week

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington senior Terion Moss was acknowledged for a scoring performance that ranks among the best in the nation with the North Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week award, for the week ending November 21, 2021.

Moss poured in 48 points on Saturday afternoon to lead the Beavers past in-state rival University of Southern Maine, 91-73, in a road matchup at Hill Gymnasium in Gorham, Maine.

Moss’ 48-point performance set a new UMaine-Farmington single-game scoring record, eclipsing the previous mark of 44 points set by Daren Meader on January 8, 2000, against Misericordia University. Moss was 17-of-25 from the floor against the Huskies, including an 8-of-12 ledger from beyond the arc, with a 6-of-7 mark at the free-throw line.

“An unbelievable performance!” said Sam Leal, UMaine-Farmington head men’s basketball coach. “Terion prepares himself consistently to perform as he did on Saturday. What a special day for him and our team to come away with a tough road win in front of our families and friends. I’m proud of his effort, and, like his teammates, we enjoyed watching him be at his best.”

Moss’ effort against Southern Maine ranks as the second-highest single-game scoring performance among NCAA Division III games thus far in 2021-22, bested only by Jackson Sartain from John Carroll University (Ohio) who netted 55 points versus Keuka College on November 12.

UMaine-Farmington (2-1) returned to action on Tuesday, Nov. 23, when the Beavers travelled to Standish, Maine, to face Saint Joseph’s College.