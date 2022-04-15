UMaine-Farmington Sports News: Softball – Husson 9, UMF 0 / Husson 6, UMF 2

FARMINGTON –

FARMINGTON SPORTS NEWS

SOFTBALL

Husson 9, UMaine-Farmington 0

Husson 6, UMaine-Farmington 2

Farmington, Maine — Prescott Field

UMaine-Farmington 1-17, 0-2 NAC

Husson 18-6, 6-0 NAC

Friday, April 15, 2022

Softball drops two games to Husson at Prescott

FARMINGTON, Maine — The University of Maine at Farmington softball team was unable to put the barrel on the ball against one of the top pitchers in Division III as the Beavers dropped a pair of North Atlantic Conference games to visiting Husson University, Friday afternoon at Prescott Field.

UMaine-Farmington has held hitless by Husson’s McKenna Smith in a 9-0 loss in game one of the twinbill, before dropping a 6-2 decision to the Eagles in game two.

The Beavers grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two, manufacturing a pair of runs on three hits and two Husson errors. Leah Stevens and Kiley Merritt crossed for the two UMF runs in the frame, both unearned.

Husson rallied to tie the game, 2-2, in the top of the third on RBI doubles from Mackenzie Wendelken and Brianne McCabe, and plated the go-ahead run in the top of the fourth when Kiara McLeod’s sac fly to right field allowed Jess Pomerleau to score.

A three-run fifth inning, keyed by Kenzie Dore’s two-run single into center field, allowed the Eagles to extend their lead to 6-2.

In game one, Husson starter McKenna Smith fanned 18 UMaine-Farmington batters out of 23 faced, setting a new Husson single game record. The Beavers had two base runners: Megan Wilson reached on a throwing error by Smith in the second inning, and Merritt got aboard to lead off the fourth inning on a throwing error at second base.

UMaine-Farmington is scheduled to return to the diamond on Tuesday, April 19, when the Beavers host Thomas College. First pitch in the doubleheader is slated for 3:00 p.m.