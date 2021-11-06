UMaine-Farmington Sports News: Three UMF field hockey players named All-Conference

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington first year forward Ginny Twitchell was named the New England Collegiate Conference’s Rookie of the Year when the conference’s field hockey post-season honors were announced Friday.

Twitchell was also a selection to the All-NECC team. She was joined on the All-NECC squad by senior forward Alex Bessey and senior back Lydia Wasina.

Twitchell heads into the 2021 NECC Field Hockey Tournament ranked second on the team in scoring with six goals and three assists for 15 assists. Five of her six goals were scored against NECC opponents, including the game-winning goal in the Beavers’ 2-0 win over Manhattanville (9/25). Twitchell was named the NECC Rookie of the Week on October 11 after scoring once in a 3-2 win over New England College (10/9).

“Ginny made an impact on our program the minute she stepped on campus this fall,” said Cyndi Pratt, University of Maine and University of Farmington’s head field hockey coach. “She has tremendous field hockey skills and an even better work ethic. Ginny plays her best when the spotlight is the brightest and we are fortunate to have her in our program.”

“She has unlimited potential and we look forward to watching her shine and continue to grow during the next three years,” said Pratt.

Twitchell’s selection as the NECC Rookie of the Year marks the second straight season that a UMaine – Farmington player has received the accolade; Bessey was the receipient of the award in 2019.

Bessey was tabbed for All-NECC honors for the second straight year after recording 14 goals and three assists for 31 points during the 2021 regular season. Six of her goals were scored against NECC opponents. She opened the 2021 campaign with a four-goal uprising against Westfield State in the opening game of the Smith College Caryl Newhof Classic, helping to propel her to NECC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Bessey also charted two-goal games against New England College (10/9) and Manhattanville (10/17).

Wasina is also a two-time All-NECC honoree after earning Second Team All-NECC honors in 2019. She started all 15 games for the Beavers on defense, anchoring a back line that helped hold UMaine – Farmington to 36 goals allowed – second-fewest in the NECC. Wasina was credited with three defensive saves in 2021, giving her 11 over her collegiate career. She was named the NECC Defensive Player of the Week on October 18 for her performance in UMaine – Farmington wins over Manhattanville and Colby-Sawyer College.

The All-NECC teams are selected by a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

UMaine-Farmington field hockey heads into this weekend’s NECC Field Hockey Tournament with a 7 – 8 overall record, 4 – 4 in the NECC, and will face Husson University in Saturday’s second semifinal contest at 3:30 p.m. at Thomas College.