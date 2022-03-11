UMaine-Farmington Sports News: Women’s lacrosse – Saint Joseph’s 20, UMF 2

FARMINGTON – SPORTS NEWS

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 20, UMaine-Farmington 2

Standish, Maine — SJC Athletic Complex

Box score

UMaine-Farmington 0-3

Saint Joseph’s 4-0

First years KT Lebakken and Abby Trefsger each scored for the University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team, but a six-goal run from Saint Joseph’s College to start the contest gave the Monks too much momentum as the Beavers lost to Saint Joseph’s, 20-2, on Thursday evening at the SJC Athletic Complex.

Lebakken struck at the 2:07 mark of the opening quarter, finishing with a chest-high shot to the left of Monks goalie Jenna Shutt narrowing the margin to 6-1. Jade Petrie made a cross-field pass to Lebakken off a free position attempt to earn the assist.

Saint Joseph’s tacked on six unanswered goals in the second quarter, taking a 14-1 lead into the halftime break. The Monks extended their lead to 16-1 before the Beavers scored their second goal of the night. Trefsger’s bounce shot on a free position attempt beat Saint Joseph’s reserve goalie Morgan Wright with 5:39 to play in the quarter, leaving the Monks with a 16-2 advantage.

The Monks tacked on two more goals in the fourth quarter to cap the day’s scoring.

Lydia Dexter paced the Monks with five goals and two assists, while Brianna Paul and Carson Battaglia each scored three goals for Saint Joseph’s. Shauna Clark, Mackenzie Siebert, and Cailyn Wesley each notched two goals.

Maddy Ten Kate charted 13 saves in the UMaine-Farmington goal, while Shutt and Wright combined for three saves for Saint Joseph’s.

UMaine-Farmington returns to action on Tuesday, March 15, when it faces Wentworth Institute of Technology. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m. at Sweeney Field.