UMaine-Farmington updates attendance policy at home winter events

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington has updated its fan attendance at home winter sports events.

Until further notice, fans will not be permitted at home basketball games in Dearborn Gym. This policy will be reviewed periodically and updated, based on COVID-19 conditions in the campus and Farmington communities, as well as updated guidance from the NCAA and the CDC.

Live stats and webcasts will be available for all home events at www.goUMFbeavers.com, as well as links to coverage for road events.

Fans can also follow the Beavers on Twitter (@UMFathletics), Facebook (UMFathletics), and Instagram (UMFathletics).