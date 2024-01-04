UMF and Thomas College unveil inaugural ‘Meader Cup’

FARMINGTON and WATERVILLE – In honor of Dick Meader’s dedication to the game of basketball, the men’s basketball teams from both schools are excited to announce that their matchup on January 23rd will be the inaugural Meader Cup game between the two schools. This game will be played in Dearborn Gymnasium on the campus of the University of Maine at Farmington. The Meader Cup will be awarded to the winner of the first contest between the Beavers and the Terriers annually.

Meader was an alumnus of the University of Maine at Farmington, graduating in 1968. At the time of his graduation, Meader was Farmington’s all-time leading scorer, amassing 1,195 points. He also held the school’s record for most points in a single game with 40. That record was later broken by his son Darren, who notched 44 in 2000 when playing for his father. As a coach, Meader spent 44 years between Thomas College and the University of Maine at Farmington. He got his start in coaching at Thomas where he spent 17 seasons, totaling 160 wins. Meader took over the head coaching reins at Farmington in 1993 where he spent 27 seasons at the helm. During those 27 seasons, Meader accumulated 353 wins, finishing his collegiate coaching career with 513 victories between the two schools. When Meader retired in 2020, he was the winningest coach in UMF history.

Throughout his legendary coaching career Meader received numerous awards, including Maine Athletic Conference Coach of the Year twice, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics District V Coach of the Year on two occasions, as well as Maine College Coaches and Writers Association Coach of the Year five times. In April of 2020, Meader received the National Basketball Coaches 2020 NABC Outstanding Service Award while attending the NCAA Division I men’s basketball Final Four.

Beyond all of his awards, Meader also has been enshrined in several basketball Halls of Fame across the state of Maine and New England, including the Athletics Halls of Fame at UMF and Thomas, Maine Sports Hall of Fame, the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame, and the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame at each institution has been renamed in dedication of Meader. At Farmington, it is called the Dick Meader Hall of Fame Room while at Thomas renamed their Hall of Fame after Meader and his wife Betty-Jane. It is now called the Dick and Betty-Jane Meader Hall of Fame.

Despite being a collegiate coach in the state of Maine for 44 seasons, Meader is also well known in the basketball community as a co-founder of the Pine Tree Basketball Camp. The camp saw 40,000 athletes attend during 38 years running it.

Dick Meader’s impact on the game of basketball is one that can only be matched by very few. University of Maine at Farmington Director of Athletics Jamie Beaudoin and Thomas College Director of Athletic Chris Parsons had this to say of Meader in a joint statement, “Coach Meader left behind a lasting legacy on the game of basketball. He was truly a one-of-a-kind human being who touched the lives of every person he came into contact with. I am honored to have had the opportunity to spend so much time with such an incredible person. The Meader Cup does not even begin to cover all that Coach Meader meant to both institutions and the game of basketball. But we are thrilled that we will be able to recognize and appreciate him each year when UMF and Thomas play one another.”