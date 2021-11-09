UMF Athletics announces spectator policy for home basketball

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington Athletics Department will be welcoming fans back into Dearborn Gym for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball seasons, with certain safeguards in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

·Face coverings/masks are required for all persons when indoors at all University of Maine System facilities, including Dearborn Gym.

·All fans at UMaine-Farmington home basketball games age 12 or older will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) within 72 hours prior to entry. Accepted proof of vaccination will include: valid CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, a photocopy of a valid CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, a photo of a valid CDC COVID-19 vaccination card, or a UMaine-Farmington PointNClick green confirmation screen.

·Children 11-and-under will not be required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or a valid COVID-19 vaccination.

·All fans at UMaine-Farmington home basketball games will be permitted to enter 60 minutes prior to the scheduled tip-off time for the contest.

·Food and beverages will not be permitted inside Dearborn Gym.

These policies will start with the annual alumni games on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“After a year with only a handful of games and no fans in attendance, we are all looking forward to seeing fans back in the stands at Dearborn Gym this winter,” Jamie Beaudoin, UMaine-Farmington’s interim director of athletics said. “We want all our fans to be as safe as possible as they support our UMaine-Farmington basketball teams and join in the excitement of our return to full competition.”

The UMaine-Farmington men’s basketball team makes its regular season home debut on Saturday, Nov. 13, against UMaine-Fort Kent, while the women’s basketball will play its home opener on Friday, Nov. 19, against Rivier College.

Please check the UMaine-Farmington Athletics website, www.goUMFBeavers.com, for updates as policies may change as CDC, state, and University of Maine System guidelines change with relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.