UMF baseball drops non-conference clash with Colby Mules

WATERVILLE – A seven-run outburst in the fifth inning broke what had been a tied game and propelled Colby College to an 11-4 win over the University of Maine at Farmington baseball team, in a non-conference clash on Wednesday at the Colby Baseball Complex.

After Colby (10-1) put up a single run in each of the first two innings, the two teams traded runs in the fourth. Will Cauchon doubled home Riley Bartell with two outs in the fourth to account for the Beavers’ run.

UMaine-Farmington (0-10) knotted things up at 3-3 in the top of the fifth. Nate Coombs’ single plated Troy Johnson, who reached on a base hit. Later in the frame, Hunter LaBossiere’s grounder to short allowed Jonny Pruett to cross for the Beavers’ second run of the inning.

The Mules plated their seven runs in the bottom of the fifth on six hits, two walks, and a hit-by-pitch, and helped their cause with five stolen bases in the frame. A two-run triple by Genki Leclair and a two-run single off the bat of Cole Palmeri accounted for four of the Mules’ runs.

UMaine-Farmington and Colby again traded runs in the seventh to round out the scoring.

Pruett paced the Beavers with a 2-for-4 day at the plate while Coombs finished with two runs batted in.

Colby plated its 11 runs on 17 hits, led by Palmeri, Marcus Forrester, and Patrick McConnell with three hits each.

UMaine-Farmington baseball continues its season on Saturday, April 2, when it travels to Brunswick, Maine, to face Bowdoin College. First pitch of game one of the doubleheader is at 12:00 p.m.