UMF baseball posts a second split against NAC foe Thomas

FARMINGTON – For the second straight day, the University of Maine at Farmington baseball team took a split out of a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader against Thomas College, winning the first game, 8-4, before falling, 9-5, in game two played at Hippach Field.

In the first game, UMF’s four-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning vaulted the Beavers into an 8-4 lead.

Derek Gendreau reached on a Thomas throwing error, and Troy Johnson reached on a walk on the ensuing at bat. Danny Terhune plated both runners with a base hit into the left-center, breaking the deadlock and giving UMF a 6-4 advantage.

Ryan Sargent doubled home Terhune and Hunter LaBossiere, who was given an intentional pass earlier in the frame, with his off-the-fence shot to right center to extend the Beavers’ lead to 8-4.

UMF reliever retired the side in the Thomas half of the sixth, and eventually got the Beavers out of the seventh after loading up the bases with two outs.

Earlier in the game, LaBossiere drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a double down the right field line that plated Johnson and Gendreau, giving UMF a 2-1 lead.

After Thomas scored a run in the top of the third to tie the game at 2-2, Sargent belted a solo home run to left-center in the home half of the third putting the Beavers back in front, 3-2. The two teams traded runs in the fourth inning and the Terriers pushed one run across in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 4-4.

Riley Bartell scattered seven hits while allowing four runs, three earned, and fanning four Terrier batters on his way to the win for the Beavers.

In game two, Thomas jumped out to a 7-0 lead on five hits, with Devin Grindle and DJ Cagnina each driving in two runs.

UMF answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first on three hits, cutting the Thomas lead to 7-2.

The Beavers plated additional runs in the third, fifth, and seventh innings, including a solo home run to left-center by Tyler Lambert in the fifth, but were unable to overtake the Terriers. Thomas responded with single runs in the second and fourth, and were able to hang on from there for the victory.

UMF returns to the diamond on Tuesday, April 12, against Colby College. Game time is slated for 4 p.m.