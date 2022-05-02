UMF baseball, softball teams seasons wrap up

Baseball upended by Husson to close 2022 season

BANGOR – The University of Maine at Farmington wrapped up its 2022 baseball season with losses in both ends of a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Husson University, dropping the first game, 5-1, before falling 3-0 in game two.

UMF finished its 2022 regular season with an 8-25 overall record, 6-10 in the NAC’s East Division.

The Beavers held a 1-0 lead through five innings in game one, before allowing the Eagles to plate five runs in the sixth to take the lead.

UMF’s lone run came on Matt Haines’ bases-loaded grounder to second, which allowed Will Cauchon to score. The Beavers were held to just two hits in the seven-inning game, with Cauchon and Hunter LaBossiere each charting a base hit.

Husson (21-15, 13-1 NAC East) pushed its five runs across on five hits – all singles – and one UMF error.

UMF starter Aaron Goschke gave a strong performance over his five-and-a-third innings on the mound, recording a career-high eight strikeouts but also allowing five runs on seven hits.

In game two, Husson used seven different pitchers, each throwing one inning, to hold UMF to one hit: a single by Danny Terhune in the first inning.

Meanwhile, the Eagles put up two runs in the bottom of the second, including one run on Evan Holzworth’s triple to right-center. Holzworth was put out at home plate trying to stretch the play into an inside-the-park home run. Husson added a third run in the fifth when Logan Sheridan crossed on a passed ball after getting aboard on a triple to center field.

Anthony Boyle took the loss for the Beavers after his three innings of work, and was one of four UMF pitchers to see action during the day. Jackson Thayer picked up the win for Husson after pitching the fourth inning.

Softball falls to NVU-Lyndon in NAC doubleheader to end 2022 campaign

LYNDON, Vermont – The University of Maine at Farmington softball team came up just short of its goal of qualifying for the conference tournament when it was swept in a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 3-2 and 10-8, on Sunday afternoon at the Skip Pound Complex.

UMF finished its 2022 regular season with a 7-21 overall record, 5-5 in the NAC’s East Division.

In the first game, the Beavers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, after Taylor Veilleux crossed on a passed ball and Emma Campbell sacrificed home Katie Hammer from third.

UMF was three outs away from the victory when NVU-Lyndon rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh on four hits and a UMF error. RBI singles from Claudia Knapp and Victoria Valentine provided the game-tying and game-winning runs with two outs. All three NVU-Lyndon runs in the frame were unearned.

Veilleux led the Beavers with two hits, while starter Carleigh Schievink took the loss in a complete-game effort.

In game two, UMF struck for four runs in the top of the first, most of those crossing on Hammer’s three-run single to right field. NVU-Lyndon pulled to within one with three runs in the home half of the first, then added a single run in the second and two more in the third, including a solo home run by Knapp, to hold a 6-4 lead after three complete.

The Hornets extended their advantage to 9-4 with a three-run uprising in the fifth, with two runs scoring on Jordan Adams’ double to right field.

The Beavers narrowed the margin to 9-7 in the top of the sixth, when Campbell belted a three-run home run – her first collegiate round-tripper – to also score Chelsea Davis and Hammer.

However, UMF would not be able to close the two-run gap. NVU-Lyndon scored its 10th run in the bottom of the sixth to extend its lead to 10-7, and UMF answered with a single run in the top of the seventh on Makayla Wilson’s sac fly to left allowing Olivia Paradis to score.

Hammer and Davis each had two hits in game two with Hammer charting three runs batted in for the Beavers. Wilson had two RBIs to go with a hit and one run scored. Starter Maddie Souza took the loss for UMF, despite recording a season-high four strikeouts over her two innings in the circle.