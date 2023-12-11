UMF basketball: Beavers too much for Lesley

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s men’s basketball team dominated Lesley University on Friday evening, securing a convincing 103-65 victory, marking their sixth win of the season and the first in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) play.

Right from the start, the Beavers took control, opening the game on a 23-4 run. Junior forwards Dylan Griffin (Saco, Maine) and Will Harriman (Biddeford, Maine) helped the Beavers open up the early lead. Griffin sank his first three three-point attempts, and Harriman showcased versatility both around the hoop and beyond the arc, contributing seven points to help the Beavers take control early.

Senior captain Zachary Mickle (Billerica, Mass.) dictated the tempo throughout the opening half, scoring 13 points, grabbing four rebounds, and providing four assists. The team collectively shot an impressive 59.4% from the field and 52.6% from beyond the arc, posting a commanding 54-20 halftime lead.

The Beavers kept rolling to open up the 2nd half. The lead soared beyond 40 points within the initial five minutes. The Farmington bench seamlessly carried on the scoring momentum, with sophomore David Gadsby (Blue Hill, Maine) netting ten points in just five minutes of play.

In total, five Beavers reached double-digit figures, with Mickle leading with 18 points, Harriman contributing 15 points, Griffin posting a perfect 5-5 shooting and 14 points, Jordan Anthony finishing with 11 points, and Gadsby securing a career-high ten points off the bench. As a team, the Beavers shot 54.7% from the field and an impressive 45.7% from three-point range.

Lesley University’s offensive efforts were led by Malachi Howard with 15 points, accompanied by Jaden Phillips with ten points and eight boards. Ayman Amghar and Tarell Joseph added seven points each off the bench. However, the Lynx struggled with shooting, managing only 29.5% from the field and 17.4% from downtown.

UP NEXT

Looking ahead, both teams will meet again for the second game of their weekend doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. in Dearborn Gymnasium.