UMF basketball: Moss, Brodeur reach 1,000 career points

Moss reaches 1,000 career points as men’s hoops stops UMPI

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington guard Terion Moss reached the 1,000-point mark for his collegiate career, and the Beavers picked up an all-important North Atlantic Conference East Division victory, in a 105-80 thrashing of the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Sunday afternoon at Dearborn Gym.

The Beavers improved to 9-5 overall with the triumph, 5-2 in the NAC East Division. UMaine-Presque Isle slipped to 8-9, 0-3 NAC East.

Moss netted 30 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the floor – his fifth game this season with 30-or-more points – giving him exactly 842 points over his two-plus seasons at UMF. Coupled with the 158 points scored during his freshman campaign at the University of Maine, Moss finished the game with exactly 1,000 career points as a collegian.

Zach Brown tallied 19 points with four steals, while Dylan Griffin rounded out the starters in double digits with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. He also dished out a team-high five assists.

Nathan Poulin came off the bench to add 15 points in the win, including a career-best five three-pointers.

Griffin Guerrette paced UMaine-Presque Isle with 24 points, leading a quartet of Owls posting double-digit scoring totals. Dany Harris tallied 19 points, while Kj Minter and Gilbert Jean Mendez recorded 14 and 12 points respectively.

The Beavers began putting the Owls away midway through the first half when they outscored the UMPI, 13-5, over a three-minute span. The surge ended with back-to-back treys by Nathan Poulin, giving UMF a 30-18 lead with 10:53 remaining in the opening frame. UMF held a double-digit lead the rest of the half, and went into the intermission with a 49-37 advantage.

UMF carried that momentum into the second half, and UMaine-Presque Isle was never about to mount a serious challenge to the Beavers’ lead.

The Beavers shot 56.2 percent (41-of-73) from the floor on Sunday versus UMPI, marking the second straight game UMF has fired at a .500-or-better clip.

UMF will head to Lyndon, Vermont, on Monday, Jan. 31, to face Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in a NAC East Division matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Brodeur reaches 1,000 points, but women’s hoops falls to UMPI in OT

FARMINGTON – A pair of foul shots by UMaine-Presque Isle’s Emily Wheaton in the waning seconds of overtime lifted the Owls past the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team, 63-61, spoiling what should have been a celebratory night for the Beavers on Sunday in Dearborn Gym.

Senior McKenna Brodeur surpassed the 1,000-career point mark in a UMF uniform with her layup at the 7:36 mark of the third quarter. Brodeur finished the night with a team-high 24 points, one-point shy of her career high and her second 20-point game of the season.

Brodeur was one of three Beavers to score in double figures. Page Brown netted 13 points with a team-high nine rebounds, while Tia Day finished with 10 points and four assists.

UMF closed what had been a five-point deficit with just under two minutes remaining, capped by a pair of foul shots from Day along with a layup over the final 30 seconds of regulation. Day’s bucket with three seconds showing on the clock knotted the game at 54-54, forcing the Beavers and the Owls into the overtime period.

In the extra session, Wheaton put UMaine-Presque Isle in front, 61-60, on a three-pointer with 58 seconds remaining in OT. Brodeur tied things back up at 61-61 when she connected on the second of two free throws with 43 seconds to play, but a defensive foul on the Beavers sent Wheaton to the line late for what proved to be the game-winning free throws.

UMF led the game, 28-26, at the halftime break, but UMaine-Presque Isle surged ahead in the third quarter after outscoring the Beavers, 16-11, during the frame. Back-to-back jumpers by the Owls’ Rebecca Davila and Sarah Musselman vaulted UMPI into a four-point lead, 38-34, with 2:01 left in the third stanza, and the Owls held the lead through the remainder of the quarter.

UMPI extended its lead to 48-41 with 7:42 left in the fourth, but UMF clawed its way back as the period wore on. A conventional three-point play from Bea Stafford with 1:47 remaining cut the margin to two, 52-50, before Day tied the game down the stretch.

Wheaton finished the game with 19 points for UMaine-Presque Isle, who improved to 8-8 overall, 1-5 NAC East, with the win. Paige Espling charted 14 points, while Alexis Ireland grabbed 13 rebounds for the Owls.

UMF will head to Lyndon, Vermont, on Monday, Jan. 31, to face Northern Vermont University-Lyndon in a NAC East Division matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.