UMF basketball: Twin wins vs UMPI

Women’s basketball flies past UMaine-Presque Isle in NAC victory

FARMINGTON – A 13-0 run lasting nearly six minutes during the second quarter allowed the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team to take a commanding lead they never relinquished on its way to a 79-57 win over the University of Maine at Presque Isle, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division clash on Friday evening at Dearborn Gym.

The win was the second straight victory for UMF, improving the Beavers’ record to 8-6, 3-3 NAC East. UMaine-Presque Isle slipped to 7-8 overall, 0-5 NAC East.

Senior Tia Day netted 17 points to lead all UMF scorers, with McKenna Brodeur and Page Brown each adding 12 points and Alex Bessey chipping in with 10 points. Bea Stafford came off the bench to score a season-high 11 points.

Brodeur completed her stat line with nine rebounds and three steals, while Bessey and Makayla Wilson each dished out a team-high four assists.

UMF connected on a season-best 29 field goals out of 59 attempts, posting a season-leading .492 field goal percentage in the win over UMaine-Presque Isle.

UMaine-Presque Isle’s Emily Wheaton paced the Owls with 15 points, while Hunter Mercier tallied 10 points. Paige Espling hauled down a game-high 13 rebounds to go with her eight points.

UMF took an early lead in the first quarter, but UMaine-Presque Isle gained the upper hand in the final two minutes of the frame. Wheaton’s three-pointer knotted the game at 17-17 with 1:25 on the first quarter game clock, and a jumper from the Owls’ Espling and two foul shots from Rebecca Davila put UMPI in front, 21-19, after the initial 10 minutes of play.

Back-to-back layups by Brown two minutes into the second quarter vaulted the Beavers into a 26-25 lead, and jump started UMF’s 13-0 run. Brodeur led the Beavers with five points during the surge, including a layup at the 2:32 mark that left UMF with a 37-25 advantage.

A pair of free throws by Sarah Musselman at the other end of the court snapped UMPI’s scoreless streak, but UMF still held a 44-30 lead at the intermission after outscoring the Owls 25-9 in the second quarter.

UMF built on its lead by again outscoring UMPI in the third stanza, 15-7, and the Beavers held a commanding lead the rest of the way.

UMF and UMaine-Presque Isle will face off again on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. in Dearborn Gym.

Men’s basketball survives late surge from UMPI in 88-84 victory

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington jumped out to a double-digit lead by the midway point of the first half and survived a late surge from visiting University of Maine at Presque Isle as the Beavers downed the Owls, 88-84, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division matchup on Friday evening at Dearborn Gym.

UMF improved to 8-5 overall with the victory, 4-2 in the NAC East, while UMaine-Presque Isle slipped to 8-8, 3-3 NAC East Division.

Terion Moss led UMF with 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds, leading a quartet of Beavers who scored in double figures. Zach Brown tallied 18 points with five steals, while Drew Storey came off the bench to record 10 points.

Jack Kane logged his eighth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Beavers opened the game with back-to-back-to-back buckets from Zach Brown, Dylan Griffin, and Jack Kane, and saw their lead reach 10 points, 15-5, at the 14:53 mark on a layup from Kane. Griffin drained a three-pointer at the buzzer, sending UMF into the locker room at the half up 45-34.

UMF led by 13, 77-64, as the game clock passed under the four-minute mark and UMaine-Presque Isle began its rally. A three-pointer from UMPI’s Griffin Guerrette with 1:05 remaining pulled the Owls to within six, 85-79, and Dany Harris’ layup with 22 seconds to play cut the margin to five, 86-81.

Kane connected on a pair of foul shots with 21 seconds showing on the clock to extend UMF’s lead to 88-81, and Guerrette’s trey with five seconds to play was too little, too late for the Owls.

Guerrette led UMPI with 33 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the field. Harris finished with 19 points.

The Beavers shot 59.3 percent (35-of-59) from the floor, posting their second-best shooting percentage in a game this season.

UMF and UMaine-Presque Isle will face off again on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m. in Dearborn Gym.