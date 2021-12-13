UMF basketball vs Maine Maritime

Moss and Harriman lead men’s hoops past Maine Maritime

CASTINE – The University of Maine at Farmington pulled away late in the second half and cruised to a 103-86 win over Maine Maritime Academy in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball matchup on Saturday at Smith Gymnasium.

UMF will head into the winter break with a 2-0 conference record, 6-2 overall, after dispatching Maine Maritime behind a performance that saw five Beavers finish in double figures.

Terion Moss paced UMF with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting with three three-pointers, while first year Will Harriman came off the bench to chart 23 points with a 9-of-14 effort from the field and five treys. Jack Kane logged his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while Nathan Poulin and Zach Brown chipped in with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Poulin dished out a team-high five assists, while Dylan Griffin finished the night with four steals.

The Beavers and Mariners were deadlocked at 73-73 with 8:38 remaining in the game when UMF began its charge. A Harriman three-pointer and a layup from Brian Austin gave the Beavers a 78-73 advantage, and UMF went into overdrive from there. The Beavers shot 9-of-13 from the field the rest of the way – including threes from Moss on three straight trips down the floor – while defensively holding the Mariners to 5-of-13 shooting.

The Beavers finished the game with a 50.6 percent (40-of-79) field goal percentage with 11 three-pointers, while the Mariners were not far off that pace with a 49.2 percent (32-of-65) shooting clip and just eight treys.

On the boards, it was a completely different story. UMF commanded a 49-20 advantage on the glass, including 19 offensive rebounds that the Beavers converted into 20 second-chance points.

Maine Maritime was led by Cameron Gerlach with 25 points and seven assists, with Markus Ramirez adding 22 points to the Mariner cause. Carter Rubin tallied 18 points, and Curt Heinz chipped in with 11 points off the bench.

UMF will take a break for Fall final exams and the holidays before returning to action on Monday, Jan. 3, when it travels to Newton, Mass., to face Lasell University.

Women’s basketball toppled at Maine Maritime

CASTINE – Maine Maritime Academy outscored the University of Maine at Farmington women’s basketball team 35-8 in the opening quarter and the Beavers were never able to recover in a 78-35 North Atlantic Conference loss to the Mariners on Saturday evening at Smith Gymnasium.

The Beavers head into their winter break with a 1-1 conference record, 6-4 overall.

Senior Tia Day led UMF with 10 points, with fellow seniors Alex Bessey and Page Brown chipping in with six each. Seniors McKenna Brodeur and Molly Folsom paced the Beavers on the glass with five rebounds each.

Maine Maritime (7-2, 2-0 NAC) opened the game on a 14-0 run lasting nearly four minutes, before UMF got on the scoreboard with a Day three-pointer. The Mariners went 11-of-19 from the field (.579) with six three-pointers in the opening quarter, while holding the Beavers to 3-of-19 shooting (.158).

Both teams struggled to generate offense in the second and third quarters, and Maine Maritime led 46-19 at the halftime intermission and 57-27 after 30 minutes. The Mariners picked up their shooting effort in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Beavers 21-8 on their way to the 43-point win.

UMF shot 15.8 percent (12-of-76) from the field over the entire game, marking the first time the Beavers have been held below 20 percent shooting in a game since the 2017-18 season. The Beavers also went 6-of-31 from beyond the arc.

Maine Maritime charted a 40.9 shooting percentage (27-of-66) and connected on nine of their 20 three-point attempts, and out-hustled the Beavers on the boards, 63-34.

Erianna Moore led the Mariners with 18 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds to lead a trio of MMA players in double digits. Lauren Plissey finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Lauren Cook charted 15 points.

UMF will take a break for Fall final exams and the holidays before returning to action on Monday, Jan. 3, when it travels to Newton, Mass., to face Lasell University.