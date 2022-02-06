UMF basketball vs. MMA

Women’s basketball upended by Maine Maritime in overtime on Senior Day

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington rallied to force an overtime session, but visiting Maine Maritime Academy rallied in OT to escape Dearborn Gym with a 66-63 victory, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division women’s basketball Senior Day matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Page Brown paced UMF with 15 points. McKenna Brodeur finished with 11 points, while Alex Bessey tallied 10 points – five of which were in the overtime period – and completed her stat line with team highs of eight rebounds and four assists.

Bea Stafford came off the bench to score 13 points, including a three-pointer with 5:45 remaining in the fourth quarter that gave the Beavers their first lead in the second half, 47-46.

The Beavers eventually extended their advantage to 54-50 with 3:55 following a Brown layup, and UMF appeared to be looking for the knockout blow against Maine Maritime. However, the Beavers committed turnovers on four of their next five possessions while the Mariners’ Makenzie Monzon and Sydney Echevarria-Briscoe knocked down buckets to tie the game at 54-54 with just under a minute to play.

A Bessey jumper with 30 seconds remaining in regulation put UMF back in front, 56-54, but Kalie Barber answered with a jumper in the waning seconds of the quarter to force overtime.

In OT, UMF took a 62-61 lead with 1:18 remaining on a layup from Brown, and Bessey connected on the first of two free throws to extend the advantage to 63-61. Maine Maritime regained the lead, 64-63, on Lauren Cook’s three-pointer with 23 seconds on the clock, and the Beavers’ attempt to retake the lead was unsuccessful. Monzon drained a pair of foul shots with two seconds on the clock to push the MMA lead to 66-63, and a last ditch, long-range shot was off-target allowing the Mariners to seal the win.

UMF shot 39.0 percent (23-of-59) from the floor while holding Maine Maritime to just 32.9 percent (23-of-70). The Mariners outworked the Beavers on the boards, 53 to 34, including 18 offensive rebounds by MMA that led to 12 points.

Lauren Plissey finished the game with 17 points and 20 rebounds for the Mariners, while Cook tallied 16 points.

Saturday’s game was the Beavers’ annual Senior Day recognition, as UMF women’s basketball honored seniors Makayla Wilson, McKenna Brodeur, Page Brown, Cassidy Delano, Molly Folsom, Alex Bessey, and Tia Day.

UMF has less than 24 hours until it returns to the court, as it hosts Mitchell College in a non-conference tilt on Sunday, Feb. 6, at noon in Dearborn Gym.

Kane breaks career blocks record as men’s basketball downs Maine Maritime

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington opened the game with a dominating 15-2 run on its way to a 99-64 win over Maine Maritime Academy, in a North Atlantic Conference East Division men’s basketball matchup on Saturday at Dearborn Gym.

UMF improved to 11-5 overall, 7-2 in the NAC East Division, while Maine Maritime slipped to 3-14 overall with a 2-4 NAC East record.

UMF controlled the tempo over the full 40 minutes, outshooting the Mariners with a .556 (40-of-72) field goal percentage to Maine Maritime’s .403 (25-of-62), and commanding the boards by a 44-32 advantage.

The Beavers also forced the Mariners into committing 25 turnovers, resulting in 32 points for UMF.

The Beavers connected on three three-pointers in their opening surge, including a pair by Zach Brown. Back-to-back layups by Terion Moss and Brown later in the half extended UMF’s lead to over 20 points, 28-7, with 14:29 remaining in the frame. UMF held a 20-point lead the remainder of the half, and went into the locker room with a 57-32 advantage at the intermission.

The second half looked much like the first, as the Beavers dominated the Mariners from the start of the frame. UMF outscored Maine Maritime, 42-32, in the second half.

Moss led UMF with 25 points, while Brown and Jack Kane added 16 and 13 points respectively. Moss also dished out eight assists for the Beavers and was credited with four steals.

Off the bench, Drew Storey chipped in with 12 points, with Brian Austin recording 11 points and Mark Mayo finishing with 10 points.

Kane tallied six blocks in the contest giving him 146 career blocks at UMF, setting a new UMF career blocks record. He eclipsed the previous mark of 144, set by Luke Nielsen (2001-05).

Carter Rubin paced Maine Maritime with 18 points while Malachi Reincke finished with 12 points.

UMF remains at home for its next contest when it hosts Bates College on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in Dearborn Gym.