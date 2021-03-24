UMF Fitness & Recreation Center announces reopening of pool to the public beginning April 5

FARMINGTON – The UMF Fitness and Recreation Center is pleased to announce the reopening of the pool on a limited basis, beginning Monday, April 5.

“We are so pleased to be able to take this step in beginning to offer use of the FRC pool back to the campus and local community,” said Ben White, director of the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center. “Our staff is looking forward to welcoming members of the public back to this facility so they can once again begin enjoying this great community resource.”

In order to be consistent with CDC, State of Maine, UMaine System, and American Red Cross requirements and best practices, as well as FRC needs and limitations, there are a number of requirements and restrictions that swimmers should be aware of. This reopening, unfortunately, does not mean a full resumption of normal pool activities. Below is a list of important information for pool users:

Face coverings must be worn at all times on the pool deck. Only while in the water and in the shower may face coverings be removed.

Only lap swimming and water walking/jogging is permitted.

Reservations are required. There is no cost to reserve a lane.

Patrons will sign up for a 40-minute swim block and have an additional 10 minutes transition out of the pool area. Reservations can be made one week in advance by calling the FRC front desk. Reservations will be accepted beginning Monday, March 29.

Only one swimmer per lane. Families living in the same household may have two swimmers in the same lane.

Changing areas and showers will be limited. Please arrive in your swimsuit ready to get in the water. It is recommended to change and shower at home following your pool visit. Locker rooms are not accessible. Storage totes for personal belongings will be provided to each swimmer.