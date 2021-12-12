UMF Indoor Track & Field teams compete

Men’s track opens 2021-22 season with strong showing at Elm City Challenge

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington men’s track and field team amassed 103 points to finish second out of three teams at Saturday’s Colby College Elm City Challenge, held at the Indoor Competition Center at the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center.

The Beavers trailed the host squad from Colby by just 15 points, and finished ahead of third-place Thomas College with 94 points.

UMF claimed individual firsts in three events.

Yussuf Adow won the high jump after clearing the height of 6-0.75 on his first attempt, with teammate Henry Scheff taking second place in the event after clearing 6-0.75 on his third effort.

Garrett Jones took first place honors in the triple jump with a mark of 13.02m (42-8.75), edging out Colby’s Kevin Yan by three-quarters of an inch.

Finally, Alixx Canwell logged a throw of 12.07m (39-7.25) to lead UMF’s 1-2-3 sweep in the shot put. Turner Schnee (11.52m/37-9.5) was second, followed by Alex Sheran (10.68m/35-0.5) in third place. Canwell also took second in the weight throw with a toss of 11.73m (38-6).

In the track events, Abshir Abukar was among the top finishers with his second-place showing in the 400m, with a time of 53.94 seconds. Scheff also charted a second-place finish in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.33 seconds.

The UMF track and field teams return to the track on Saturday, Jan. 15, when they travel to Brunswick to compete at the Bowdoin College Peter Slovenski Invitational.

Women’s track and field opens indoor season at Colby’s Elm City Challenge

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s track and field team opened its 2021-22 season with a second-place finish out of three teams at Saturday’s Colby College Elm City Challenge, held at the Indoor Competition Center at the Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center.

The Beavers tallied 70 points, ahead of third-place Thomas College with 59 points and trailing meet host Colby with 146 points.

Emily Hargreaves’ individual second in the weight throw was the top UMF performance of the day. She logged a throw of 10.72m (35-2) and in between a pair of throwers from Thomas College who took first and third.

The Beavers picked up three third-place results during the day. Anna MacDonald took third in the women’s mile run with a time of 5:59.88, and Emily Eaton claimed third-place honors in the 3000m after crossing the line in 12:44.05. In the field events, Kaitlyn Harmon-Bolding finished third in the shot put with a throw of 9.20m (30-2.25).

The UMF track and field teams return to the track on Saturday, Jan. 15, when they travel to Brunswick to compete at the Bowdoin College Peter Slovenski Invitational.