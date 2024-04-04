UMF Lacrosse: Beavers down Thomas in non-conference battle

WATERVILLE – The University of Maine at Farmington women’s lacrosse team took down North Atlantic Conference (NAC) foe Thomas College in a non-conference battle this evening, 14-13 to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The Terriers cracked the scoreboard first, scoring in the fourth minute of the game when Alia Chasse converted a man-up opportunity to make a 1-0 lead early. But the Beavers didn’t take long to respond as Ruby McMinis (Wells, Maine) found the back of the net just a minute and 14 seconds later to knot the game up at one.

A free position goal from Mara Gentry with 8:57 left to play in the opening period gave Thomas a 2-1 lead. The Beavers had a couple of strong chances to score later in the period, including a free-position shot from Lydia Eastman (Chelsea, Vermont) but Terrier goalkeeper Gwendolyn Schillie stood tall in net to make the big save.

Chasse scored her 2nd goal of the game to extend the Terriers’ lead to two in the final 25 seconds of the 1st quarter.

After mustering just one goal in the 1st period, the Beavers got their offense going to open the 2nd period. Sophomore midfielder Sadie Harvey (Bethel, Maine) pulled the Beavers within one when she found the back of the net for the 4th time this season. Junior Abby Trefsger (South Portland, Maine) scored just one minute later to tie the game up at three.

Three straight goals from Chasse, Scarlett Raymond-Ayer, and Mary LaRochelle helped Thomas gain a three-goal advantage with 8:42 left to play in the half.

Isabella Pelletier scored a goal four and a half minutes later to extend the Terriers lead and make it an 8-4 game. But the Beavers responded with a pair of goals in 17 seconds to cut the deficit to just two heading into halftime. McMinis scored the first goal and Eastman knotted the second to close the half for Farmington.

The teams traded goals to open the 3rd quarter as McMinis notched her third and fourth gaols of the game for the Beavers while Raymond-Ayer and Gentry each scored for the Terriers making it a 10-8 game with 11:34 left to play in the 3rd quarter.

The Beavers closed the quarter scoring three straight goals to take their first lead of the game. Ashlee Farrar (South Paris, Maine) scored a pair and Lauren Girouard (Concord, Vermont) added a goal of her own to help the Beaver grab the 11-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Chasse scored her fourth goal of the game 2:20 into the fourth quarter to knot the game up at 11. But the Beavers continued to surge offensively, responding with three straight goals to open up a three-goal lead.

First-year Emma Dunn (Farmington, Maine) scored the go ahead goal while Trefsger scored a pair to add the insurance. Trefsger’s late pair of goals proved to be huge as goals from Isabella Pelletier and LaRochelle made it a one-goal lead with 1:33 left to play in the game.

After a Beaver turnover, Raymond-Ayer had a chance to tie the game up in the final minute but sophomore goalie Skye Cotnoir (West Gardiner, Maine) made a massive save to secure the victory for the Beavers.

Cotnoir, who had played the field for the first five games of the season, was forced to play goal after starting goalkeeper Kate Nowell (York, Maine) missed the game due to injury. Cotnoir made six saves in net for Farmington. McMinis and Trefsger each had four goals to lead the offensive attack for the Beavers. Trefsger also contributed four ground balls, three caused turnovers, and nine draw controls.

Chasse finished with four goals while LaRochelle added six points with a pair of goals and four assists.

UP NEXT

The Beavers are scheduled to head to Bangor to take on Husson University in a North Atlantic Conference contest on Wednesday evening. Game time is slated for 5 pm.